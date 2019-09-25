Giuliani Implicates Other Obama Admins in Ukraine Scandal: 'Slimy Joe Is Not Alone'

Rudy Giuliani left a trail of flaming accusations on Twitter Wednesday as he lashed out at “mind-boggling” “corruption” in the Obama administration.

Giuliani is President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. The former New York City mayor has also emerged as a go-between in Trump’s efforts to have Ukraine investigate the activities of former Vice President Joe Biden, who in 2016 interceded to have a Ukrainian prosecutor removed.

The ousted prosecutor was investigating Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and the company Hunter Biden worked for. The former vice president has said his son’s connection to the company had nothing to do with his actions to pressure Ukraine into removing the prosecutor.

The three-year-old incident has hit the spotlight amid claims that Trump acted inappropriately during a July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump asked Zelensky to look into the matter, and mentioned Giuliani as one of the people Ukrainian officials should contact.

Giuliani has defended Trump and said that Biden’s actions are the real issue. He continued that theme Wednesday on Twitter.

“Democrat party is covering up a pattern of corruption involving high level members of the Obama cabinet. The multi-million and billion dollar pay-for-play is mind boggling. Biden Family sale of office to Ukraine was not the only one or the most egregious. Slimy Joe is not alone,” he tweeted.

Giuliani then threw out a scattershot series of allegations.

“Biden should agree to release records to see if he flew Hunter to China in Dec. 2013 on AF 2 to facilitate Hunter’s sale of his office to China for a total of $1.5 billion. Is there any doubt that China paid it to compromise VP. But they bought another pol as well. Guess?” he tweeted.

“We know corrupt Ukrainian oligarch laundered $3 million to the Biden Family. But $3 to $4m more was laundered to Biden. So release all the financial records of all businesses involving Biden, Kerry’s stepson and notorious mobster Whitey Bulger’s nephew.”

In May, The New York Times had reported that Biden’s candidacy could be shadowed by what could be perceived as conflicts of interest concerning the activities of Hunter Biden in both China and Ukraine.

Giuliani framed Trump’s actions concerning Biden as part of the president’s duty to uphold the law, something he said former President Barack Obama failed to do.

“The biggest surprise today will be that President Trump had a constitutional duty, under the Take Care Clause of the Constitution, to make certain that the laws regarding serious corruption against a former VP of the United States were properly executed. Had Obama understood this clause under the Constitution, this pay-for-play scheme, might have been stopped at any early stage. It’s not a single act, as you will see, it’s a pattern of abuse of public office,” he tweeted.

Giuliani ended the tweet-storm with a slap at the media, which had been writing stories claiming Trump was engaged in a quid pro quo deal with Zelensky to get Ukraine to investigate Biden in exchange for Trump releasing $400 million in military aid to Ukraine. A White House transcript released Wednesday showed that the aid was never discussed.

“The transcript really shows how dishonest news media is. Unlike Joe Biden, no military aid was withheld, no threats, and absolutely no pressure. Zelensky introduces me into the conversation, not POTUS Trump. No quid pro quo, just an agreement on both sides to fully investigate very serious allegations regarding corruption at the highest levels of both countries. Now, are we ever going to investigate Biden?” he tweeted.

Giuliani elaborated on his tweets Wednesday during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

“Joe Biden’s family had pulled in well over $1.5 billion while he was the vice president of the United States — complete sale of the office,” he said, according to Fox News.

“I did this for a living, investigate corruption — Democrats and Republicans. I’ve never seen something that stinks as much as this, with a president of the United States who was on notice of all of this and let this guy run wild… selling the presidency.”

