SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Giuliani Returns with 'More Than You Can Imagine' After Fact-Finding Ukraine Mission

×
By Jared Harris
Published December 14, 2019 at 10:38am
Print

Rudy Giuliani has returned from a fact-finding mission to Ukraine, and it looks like he struck gold.

Giuliani recently traveled to the Eastern European country to gather information from officials and other sources, according to The Wall Street Journal. On Dec. 7, he returned to the United States.

After touching down in New York, Giuliani says he wasn’t even able to get off his plane before President Donald Trump called him.

“What did you get?” the president asked, according to Giuliani, who serves as Trump’s personal attorney.

“More than you can imagine,” Giuliani replied.

TRENDING: Rep. Gaetz Wins Impeachment Hearing with Biden-Burisma-Hertz Car Rental Slam

According to The WSJ, Giuliani met with Trump the following Friday.

Although it’s unclear exactly what was discussed, the former New York City mayor reportedly has enough information to fill a 20-page report — a document he is currently compiling.

Tweets from Giuliani during and after his trip seem to indicate he made some bombshell discoveries.

“In reviewing my notes,” Giuliani wrote on Dec. 6, “it seems to me that a large scale joint investigation into Ukraine and the US would uncover and recover billions stolen by crooks, from both countries, at the highest levels.”

In another post, he asserted that corruption in the administration of former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden will “soon be proven.”

Giuliani, Trump and others on the right have pointed out that while he was vice president, Joe Biden pressured the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor who had investigated Burisma Holdings, a shady energy company where Biden’s son, Hunter, served on the board.

RELATED: Giuliani Fires Back: Claims Bombshell Proof of Ukraine 'Cover-Up' Tied to Joe Biden

Will the Bidens be held accountable for their actions in Ukraine?

Joe Biden has even publicly bragged about getting the prosecutor fired by hinging a massive monetary aide guarantee on the Ukrainian government’s decision.

Hunter Biden plays a central role in claims of corruption in his father’s administration.

Despite a history of crack cocaine use and other illicit activities, Hunter Biden was able to secure a spot on Burisma’s board, a role which paid out a massive five-figure monthly salary.

While a judge ordered Hunter Biden to release his financial information to the court as part of a child support case, the details will be kept hidden from the public.

But if Giuliani is to be believed, he likely has more than enough information to blow this entire corruption case wide open.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Remember Imran Awan? DOJ Confirms He's Now Part of a 'Sealed Criminal Matter'
As San Fran Streets Fill with Human Waste, Grocery Store Aisle Turns Into Toilet
Adam Schiff Discovers He's Not in Control Anymore as Protesters Shut Him Down
Greta Forced To Apologize After Mistranslation Leads to Firing Squad Reference
NY Consumer Group Labels Nerf Guns 'Assault-Style Toy Weapons'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×