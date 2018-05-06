The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Politics
Print

Giuliani Says He Won’t Let Trump Anywhere Near Mueller Interview

By Robert Donachie
May 6, 2018 at 2:53pm

Print

President Donald Trump’s new personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, believes it would be a bad idea for the president to testify under oath before a grand jury regarding special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“You couldn’t put a lawyer on this show who wants to keep his law license to tell you he (the president) should testify,” Giuliani told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

“No, people do things, like lie. People lie. Could Comey be lying? You are damn right he could be lying, George. We are going to walk ourselves into a trap like that,” Giuliani told ABC.

Stephanopoulos pressed the president’s lawyer as to why he wouldn’t allow Trump to testify before Mueller if he believes the president is telling the truth.

“Why wouldn’t you say, ‘Go in, talk to Robert Mueller, tell the truth’?” Stephanopoulos asked Giuliani.

“Because I wouldn’t be an attorney if I did that, George. I’d be living in some kind of unreal fantasy world where everyone tells the truth,” Giuliani said. “I’m going to walk him into a prosecution for perjury like Martha Stewart?”

Is Rudy Giuliani doing a good job representing Trump?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Giuliani would consider allowing the president to testify before a grand jury if he got “the Hillary Clinton treatment,” he said.

“The Hillary Clinton treatment is what I’m looking for,” Giuliani told Stephanopoulos.

“That is no under oath, only a Q&A; we get the questions in advance, and they write the report two weeks before,” he added.

Stephanopoulos asked whether the president would plead the Fifth Amendment in this case.

RELATED: Michelle Confirms: No 2020 Run

Giuliani said he can’t rule out that possibility.

“How could I ever be confident of that,” Giuliani said in regards to whether or not the president would invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

This story originally appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: ABC News, Donald Trump, George Stephanopoulos, Rudy Giuliani

By: Robert Donachie on May 6, 2018 at 2:53pm

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Judge Losing Patience As Mueller Turns Attention to Putin’s ‘Personal Chef’

Randy DeSoto

mark levin, robert mueller

Levin: Mueller Has No Constitutional Authority To Subpoena Trump

Jack Davis

Two FBI Officials with Close Ties to Comey Are Out

Randy DeSoto

Sanders Corrects CNN Reporter: ‘You Actually Don’t Know Much About Me’

Becky Loggia

Saudi Arabia Makes Historic Agreement with Vatican, Major Changes for Christianity Underway

Jack Davis

john kerry

Report: Kerry Secretly Engages in ‘Shadow Diplomacy,’ Met With Iran To Help Save Deal

Jarrett Stepman

The Consequences of Historical Ignorance

Becky Loggia

donald trump, kim jong un

Trump Announces Date, Location Set for Talks with KJU

Recently Posted