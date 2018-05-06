Giuliani Says He Won’t Let Trump Anywhere Near Mueller Interview

President Donald Trump’s new personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, believes it would be a bad idea for the president to testify under oath before a grand jury regarding special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“You couldn’t put a lawyer on this show who wants to keep his law license to tell you he (the president) should testify,” Giuliani told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

“No, people do things, like lie. People lie. Could Comey be lying? You are damn right he could be lying, George. We are going to walk ourselves into a trap like that,” Giuliani told ABC.

Stephanopoulos pressed the president’s lawyer as to why he wouldn’t allow Trump to testify before Mueller if he believes the president is telling the truth.

Pres. Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani tells @GStephanopoulos “we don’t have to” comply with a potential subpoena from the special counsel, adding “He's the President of the United States. We can assert the same privileges other presidents have.” https://t.co/LYBy2d6vA3 pic.twitter.com/EefBTa11GQ — ABC News (@ABC) May 6, 2018

“Why wouldn’t you say, ‘Go in, talk to Robert Mueller, tell the truth’?” Stephanopoulos asked Giuliani.

“Because I wouldn’t be an attorney if I did that, George. I’d be living in some kind of unreal fantasy world where everyone tells the truth,” Giuliani said. “I’m going to walk him into a prosecution for perjury like Martha Stewart?”

Pres. Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani tells @GStephanopoulos he expects Michael Cohen “is going to cooperate” with investigators, but adds “I don’t think they’ll be happy with it because he doesn’t have any incriminating evidence about the president.” https://t.co/LYBy2d6vA3 pic.twitter.com/VMl7To87ZR — ABC News (@ABC) May 6, 2018

Giuliani would consider allowing the president to testify before a grand jury if he got “the Hillary Clinton treatment,” he said.

“The Hillary Clinton treatment is what I’m looking for,” Giuliani told Stephanopoulos.

“That is no under oath, only a Q&A; we get the questions in advance, and they write the report two weeks before,” he added.

Pres. Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says he can't be confident the president won't invoke the Fifth Amendment if he speaks with the special counsel: "I've got a client who wants to testify… I hope we get a chance to tell him the risk that he's taking." https://t.co/LLi1C5Cedc pic.twitter.com/s7GT0y74WS — ABC News (@ABC) May 6, 2018

Stephanopoulos asked whether the president would plead the Fifth Amendment in this case.

Giuliani said he can’t rule out that possibility.

“How could I ever be confident of that,” Giuliani said in regards to whether or not the president would invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

This story originally appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

