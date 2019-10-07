SECTIONS
Giuliani Slams Fox News Host Kurtz, Shushes Him on Live TV: 'It's Pathetic'

By Jack Davis
Published October 7, 2019 at 8:40am
Rudy Giuliani erupted at the media and his Fox News host on Sunday as he defended his role in seeking a review of the 2016 decision by Ukraine to drop prosecution of a case that involved Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who was vice president at the time of his intervention into internal Ukrainian affairs.

During his appearance on “Media Buzz” hosted by Howard Kurtz, Giuliani — President Donald Trump’s attorney — said fairness demands the Bidens face the same level of scrutiny as Trump, who is facing an impeachment inquiry over a July 25 phone call during which he asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to consider reopening the case.

“Just listen for one second,” Giuliani said. “Here’s the difference. We got an anonymous whistleblower who says that Donald Trump did something wrong. Donald Trump, like Hunter Biden, says, ‘I didn’t do anything wrong.'”

Kurtz told Giuliani the whistleblower’s comments mean little now that a White House transcript of the call has been released.

“Wait before you interrupt me, Howard,” Giuliani said. “I know you want to defend it so bad. It’s pathetic. It’s pathetic.

“Just listen to me for one second. Hunter Biden said he didn’t do anything wrong. Stop. Stop. No investigation. Nothing.”

He then lashed out at Kurtz and everyone else in the media.

“You don’t let me get a sentence out,” Giuliani said. “You contradict me immediately. You watch the interview with one of the Biden cronies or one of the Democratic lapdogs, and they get 15 minutes to answer a question, and they get to say stupid things like, ‘Hunter Biden says I didn’t do it.’ End of story.

Has the media protected Joe Biden from scrutiny?

“With me, they contradict me before I get one minute into the sentence. So I don’t get to say anything un-contradicted. The reason they don’t want me on is they know something you’re not reporting on. I’ve got it all. I’ve got it all.”

Giuliani also made his case on Twitter, demanding that whistleblowers in the Ukraine controversy come forward publicly and attacking House Democrats opposed to Trump.

During his Sunday morning appearance, Giuliani characterized his efforts to unmask the truth of what took place in Ukraine as a battle against the media.

“The Washington press corps has been covering this up for the last three years. I’m trying to investigate a massive corruption scandal in the Obama administration,” Giuliani said, calling Joe Biden the media’s “honey boy.”

He also said that there should be no investigations of the president.

“This all should have stopped when President Trump said, ‘I didn’t do anything wrong,'” Giuliani said.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
