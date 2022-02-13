Attorney Rudy Giuliani, who represented former President Donald Trump in multiple lawsuits contesting the validity of the 2020 presidential election, is currently negotiating with the panel investigating the Capitol incursion over a possible appearance before the Democrat-dominated committee, according to a new report.

The report in The New York Times is attributed to what the Times called “three people familiar with the matter” and makes it clear that any appearance by Giuliani is far from a done deal.

The report said that Giuliani and the panel are in discussions over whether Giuliani will take part in an informal interview or a more formal, legal deposition.

The report noted that it was unclear what Giuliani might cite as covered by attorney-client privilege in terms of his conversations with Trump.

NEWS: Giuliani is in talks with the J6 committee to testify https://t.co/ywErrBS8g5 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 13, 2022

The committee would not issue a comment on the report, but the Times wrote that Giuliani was allowed to reschedule an appearance that was initially penciled in for Tuesday.

Giuliani was subpoenaed last month by the panel, along with others who represented Trump in his post-election legal battle, including Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn, according to The New York Times.

“The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results or were in direct contact with the former president about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes,” Democratic committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson of Missouri said then.

The panel investigating the incursion has faced roadblocks from some former Trump aides who have refused to cooperate, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former aide Steve Bannon.

“Rudy Giuliani was clearly, by his own admission, at the center of this plot to try to overturn the election…and we need to hear from him” @RepElaineLuria confirms reporting that Giuliani has been in contact with the House Jan. 6 committee #SundayShow pic.twitter.com/4HOLtDLU3D — The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (@TheSundayShow) February 13, 2022

Others in the president’s orbit — such as former Vice President Mike Pence — have signaled an intent to cooperate to some extent but have not yet been interviewed.

The panel is also seeking to summon Ivanka Trump, the former president’s daughter, to speak with it. Ivanka Trump was a White House aide during her father’s presidency.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot wants to know what Ivanka Trump heard and saw that day – the panel is hoping the former first daughter will soon commit to a time to meet. https://t.co/S7vSLnqEuh — The Associated Press (@AP) February 7, 2022

Donald Trump had to fight a witch hunt in 2015, throughout his term, throughout 2020, and to this this day. And with no end in sight. Makes you wonder just HOW CROOKED the government is that they fear him this much. This is The Reason Trump must run and win the ‘24 presidency. — Ms. Trumptastic (@Karen_Nicole323) February 7, 2022

The former president has relentlessly attacked the panel’s investigation.

“There would have been no Jan. 6, as we know it, if Nancy Pelosi heeded my recommendation to bring 10,000 Soldiers, or the National Guard, into the Capitol. End the Unselect Committee Jan. 6th Witch Hunt right now. Pelosi and the Dems are responsible!” Donald Trump posted on his website recently.

“The Committee is nothing but a cover up for Pelosi’s failure to act and Biden’s failed Administration. The more time the Fake News Media spends talking about this, the less time they have to talk about Inflation, the horrendously implemented Afghanistan withdrawal, rising gas prices, loss of energy independence, Woke military leaders, etc. That’s what the Radical Left Dems want!” Trump said in another statement.

