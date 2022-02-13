Share
News

Giuliani in Talks to Cooperate with Jan. 6 Committee: Report

 By Jack Davis  February 13, 2022 at 1:33pm
Share

Attorney Rudy Giuliani, who represented former President Donald Trump in multiple lawsuits contesting the validity of the 2020 presidential election, is currently negotiating with the panel investigating the Capitol incursion over a possible appearance before the Democrat-dominated committee, according to a new report.

The report in The New York Times is attributed to what the Times called “three people familiar with the matter” and makes it clear that any appearance by Giuliani is far from a done deal.

The report said that Giuliani and the panel are in discussions over whether Giuliani will take part in an informal interview or a more formal, legal deposition.

The report noted that it was unclear what Giuliani might cite as covered by attorney-client privilege in terms of his conversations with Trump.

Trending:
Rep. Massie Reacts to Devastating Biden Clip: Imagine the Chaos If He Read Bingo Numbers at Nursing Home

The committee would not issue a comment on the report, but the Times wrote that Giuliani was allowed to reschedule an appearance that was initially penciled in for Tuesday.

Giuliani was subpoenaed last month by the panel, along with others who represented Trump in his post-election legal battle, including Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn, according to The New York Times.

Are Democrats only looking for ammunition to use against Donald Trump?

“The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results or were in direct contact with the former president about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes,” Democratic committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson of Missouri said then.

The panel investigating the incursion has faced roadblocks from some former Trump aides who have refused to cooperate, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former aide Steve Bannon.

Others in the president’s orbit — such as former Vice President Mike Pence — have signaled an intent to cooperate to some extent but have not yet been interviewed.

The panel is also seeking to summon Ivanka Trump, the former president’s daughter, to speak with it. Ivanka Trump was a White House aide during her father’s presidency.

Related:
Liberal Judges Walk Off 'The Masked Singer' After Learning Who's in the Costume

The former president has relentlessly attacked the panel’s investigation.

“There would have been no Jan. 6, as we know it, if Nancy Pelosi heeded my recommendation to bring 10,000 Soldiers, or the National Guard, into the Capitol. End the Unselect Committee Jan. 6th Witch Hunt right now. Pelosi and the Dems are responsible!” Donald Trump posted on his website recently.

“The Committee is nothing but a cover up for Pelosi’s failure to act and Biden’s failed Administration. The more time the Fake News Media spends talking about this, the less time they have to talk about Inflation, the horrendously implemented Afghanistan withdrawal, rising gas prices, loss of energy independence, Woke military leaders, etc. That’s what the Radical Left Dems want!” Trump said in another statement.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Poll: Majority of Democrats Now Want Hillary Clinton Investigated as Explosive Durham Report Is Released
NYC Woman Brutally Murdered by Career Criminal Who Was Free on Bail: Police
Super Bowl MVP Shares 'Vision That God Revealed to Me,' Quotes Bible Verse
Did You Spot the Controversial Game-Changing Play That Has Bengals Fans Irate?
Jared Kushner 'Humbled' After Trump Diplomat Nominated for Top Award Won by Mother Teresa, MLK, Roosevelt
See more...

Conversation