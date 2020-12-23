Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Giuliani Teases 'Big Revelations' About Voting Machines in Georgia

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published December 23, 2020 at 7:43am
P Share Print

Rudy Giuliani, who is spearheading the Trump campaign’s election legal challenges, said he anticipates some “big revelations” about the Dominion Voting Machines used in Georgia in upcoming days.

“I happen to know we have one or two, my fingers crossed, big revelations for Georgia within the next day or two with regard to the machines that we’ve had some more information about,” Giuliani said Monday on “War Room,” a podcast hosted by former White House strategist Steve Bannon, the Washington Examiner reported.

“So, maybe a little more additional information about the fraud and the cheating would be enough to push this over the top,” Giuliani added.

The Peach State is conducting a statewide absentee ballot signature audit.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows made a surprise visit Tuesday to observe the audit that is underway in Cobb County, in the Atlanta metropolitan area, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

TRENDING: Major City Sues Black Lives Matter Leaders for 'Civil Conspiracy'

Over the weekend, Giuliani said Trump’s legal team is shifting its efforts to confront alleged voter fraud by focusing on irregularities seen in the Dominion Voting Systems machines, which are used statewide in Georgia.

“We met pretty much on and off all day yesterday, and starting this morning, there’s a completely different strategy,” Giuliani said on Bannon’s “War Room” podcast on Saturday, the Washington Examiner reported.

“The strategy is going to focus a great deal on some evidence we have about some of these machines that could throw off these states in a matter of maybe a one- or two-day audit,” he added.

A Giuliani Twitter post on Monday referenced a 68.05 percent error rate found by election cyber expert Russell Ramsland and his team’s audit of Antrim County, Michigan, which flipped from a win for Democrat Joe Biden to President Donald Trump after the faulty result was discovered and corrected

“PA, AZ, GA, MI, and WI should agree to let us audit the Dominion machines. If they didn’t cheat, what are they afraid of? We MUST have an audit!” Giuliani wrote.

Ramsland’s audit team found that a “staggering number” of votes were digitally “adjudicated” in 2020 in Antrim County.

The report explains that Dominion software classifies ballots in two categories: “normal” and “adjudicated.”

Do you think there is time for Trump to still prove his case?

RELATED: Here Are the States Projected To Lose or Gain House Seats During Reapportionment

Adjudication can be an opening to fraud by creating a large number of ballots to be counted by officials, who lack oversight, according to Ramsland.

Ballots sent to adjudication can be altered by administrators, as was demonstrated by an election worker in Coffee County, Georgia earlier this month.

Jenny Beth Martin, who is working on the Trump campaign’s legal team in Georgia, noted the adjudicators have “unchecked power.”

“Stop The Steal” national coordinator Mike Coudrey shared a video earlier this month of Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron, saying at that point in the counting, apparently on or near Election Day, his team had adjudicated over 106,000 ballots.

Barron said a “vote review panel” looks over all the ballots that the voting machine flagged for adjudication.

Biden did significantly better in Fulton County (in the Atlanta metro area) than Hillary Clinton did in 2016, taking approximately 73 percent of the vote or 380,212 votes to Clinton’s to 68 percent or 297,051 votes.

Currently, 11,779 votes separate Biden from Trump in Georgia.

Like Giuliani, Ramsland also recently stated in a Newsmax interview, “I think that there’s going to be some information coming forth in the next few days that is going to drastically change the playing field, and the real question is, will people report on it?”

It will be interesting to see what this information is from both men.

Time is getting short, but hopefully the Georgia state legislature, and those in other states, will have the courage to step in, if the evidence of fraud regarding the voting machines is undeniable.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Giuliani Teases 'Big Revelations' About Voting Machines in Georgia
Franklin Graham Declares Support for Trump on 'Rigged or Stolen' Election
Inexhaustible Trump Launches 'Completely Different Strategy' To 'Stop the Steal'
DOD Refuses To Respond Directly After Picture of Silver Cube-Like UFO Is Leaked
Tuberville Single-Handedly Brings Hope to Trump Bid for Electoral Vote Swap
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×