Rudy Giuliani, who is spearheading the Trump campaign’s election legal challenges, said he anticipates some “big revelations” about the Dominion Voting Machines used in Georgia in upcoming days.

“I happen to know we have one or two, my fingers crossed, big revelations for Georgia within the next day or two with regard to the machines that we’ve had some more information about,” Giuliani said Monday on “War Room,” a podcast hosted by former White House strategist Steve Bannon, the Washington Examiner reported.

“So, maybe a little more additional information about the fraud and the cheating would be enough to push this over the top,” Giuliani added.

The Peach State is conducting a statewide absentee ballot signature audit.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows made a surprise visit Tuesday to observe the audit that is underway in Cobb County, in the Atlanta metropolitan area, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Over the weekend, Giuliani said Trump’s legal team is shifting its efforts to confront alleged voter fraud by focusing on irregularities seen in the Dominion Voting Systems machines, which are used statewide in Georgia.

“We met pretty much on and off all day yesterday, and starting this morning, there’s a completely different strategy,” Giuliani said on Bannon’s “War Room” podcast on Saturday, the Washington Examiner reported.

“The strategy is going to focus a great deal on some evidence we have about some of these machines that could throw off these states in a matter of maybe a one- or two-day audit,” he added.

A Giuliani Twitter post on Monday referenced a 68.05 percent error rate found by election cyber expert Russell Ramsland and his team’s audit of Antrim County, Michigan, which flipped from a win for Democrat Joe Biden to President Donald Trump after the faulty result was discovered and corrected

“PA, AZ, GA, MI, and WI should agree to let us audit the Dominion machines. If they didn’t cheat, what are they afraid of? We MUST have an audit!” Giuliani wrote.

DISCOVERY: A 68% ERROR rate found in votes PROVES intentional fraud! PA, AZ, GA, MI, and WI should agree to let us audit the Dominion machines. If they didn’t cheat, what are they afraid of? We MUST have an audit! Rudy Giuliani’s analysis HERE: https://t.co/Ri9Q1GJMzF pic.twitter.com/FpTtVfS7bg — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 21, 2020

Ramsland’s audit team found that a “staggering number” of votes were digitally “adjudicated” in 2020 in Antrim County.

The report explains that Dominion software classifies ballots in two categories: “normal” and “adjudicated.”

Adjudication can be an opening to fraud by creating a large number of ballots to be counted by officials, who lack oversight, according to Ramsland.

Ballots sent to adjudication can be altered by administrators, as was demonstrated by an election worker in Coffee County, Georgia earlier this month.

Jenny Beth Martin, who is working on the Trump campaign’s legal team in Georgia, noted the adjudicators have “unchecked power.”

Look at the unchecked power “adjudicators” have in the election. Now look at how high the percentage of ballots that were sent to adjudication. 68% of all ballots in Antrim County, Michigan.

94% of all ballots in Fulton County, Georgia. And we are just getting started. https://t.co/ap7ubRvcLq — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) December 17, 2020

“Stop The Steal” national coordinator Mike Coudrey shared a video earlier this month of Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron, saying at that point in the counting, apparently on or near Election Day, his team had adjudicated over 106,000 ballots.

SHOCKING: Fulton County’s Election Director: “We’ve scanned 113,130. We’ve adjudicated over 106,000. Ballots are adjudicated if there is some question… The vote review panel then determines voter intent.” They adjudicated 94% of the ballots!pic.twitter.com/pCkAfmqRga — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) December 8, 2020

Barron said a “vote review panel” looks over all the ballots that the voting machine flagged for adjudication.

Biden did significantly better in Fulton County (in the Atlanta metro area) than Hillary Clinton did in 2016, taking approximately 73 percent of the vote or 380,212 votes to Clinton’s to 68 percent or 297,051 votes.

Currently, 11,779 votes separate Biden from Trump in Georgia.

Like Giuliani, Ramsland also recently stated in a Newsmax interview, “I think that there’s going to be some information coming forth in the next few days that is going to drastically change the playing field, and the real question is, will people report on it?”

Russel Ramsland says that Trump is not going to win in the courts because evidence is being dismissed before its even heard… …but thinks “that there is going to be some information coming forth in the next few days that is going to drastically change the playing field.” pic.twitter.com/G9LOzwkiqu — Naty 🇺🇸 (@NatyLiy) December 19, 2020

It will be interesting to see what this information is from both men.

Time is getting short, but hopefully the Georgia state legislature, and those in other states, will have the courage to step in, if the evidence of fraud regarding the voting machines is undeniable.

