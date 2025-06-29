'I'll Gladly Eat My Words': Ex-MLB All-Star Admits Just How Wrong He Was About Trump

Few things, if any, have tested President Donald Trump’s base more than the Israel-Iran conflict.

Trump’s initial decision to involve America in this conflict by ordering a precision strike on a number of Iranian nuclear facilities last weekend has seemingly frayed that base into two very disparate wings.

(And, of course, Trump has faced the usual Democratic criticism from beyond his base on the matter.)

On the one side, you have MAGA’s more isolationist branch, who want America to focus on its own issues before helping anyone abroad — even an ally.

On the other side, you have MAGA’s anti-Iran branch, which thinks that the nuclear threat posed by Tehran is, in fact, a pressing American issue.

Former MLB All Star infielder Zack Cozart — a member of MAGA — falls into the former, and was initially unhappy with America’s seemingly pending involvement in the Middle Eastern conflict.

If Trump gets us in a war I will no longer support him and I’m sure most of you know I love Trump https://t.co/h9JPV49DPy — Zack Cozart (@zack_cozart) June 16, 2025

“If Trump gets us in a war I will no longer support him and I’m sure most of you know I love Trump,” Cozard posted on June 16.

Do you approve of Trump’s geopolitical maneuvering? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (48 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

Trump would go on to call the bomb strikes just a few days after that post.

Fast forward exactly one week from Cozart’s “I will no longer support him” post, and the former MLB shortstop had changed his tune considerably — and apparently learned a lesson in the process.

I’ll gladly eat my words for what has transpired today… lesson learned to trust the man 🇺🇸 https://t.co/lAb82BlpQe — Zack Cozart (@zack_cozart) June 24, 2025

“I’ll gladly eat my words for what has transpired today… lesson learned to trust the man,” the 39-year-old MLB retiree posted.

That post was in response to the reports that Trump had successfully negotiated a cease-fire between Iran and Israel.

It was a bit of a bumpy road to get to that point, but Trump appeared to successfully tamp down the hostilities between Iran and Israel, at least for the time being.

That was apparently enough for Cozart to “eat my words,” but some questions about America’s involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict persist.

Perhaps most notably, staunch Trump ally and Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been particularly vocal about wanting to keep America out of foreign entanglements — temporary cease-fire or not.

“Trump is not a king, he is our elected President, and I support him, even when I occasionally disagree with him,” Green posted Wednesday.

She added: “I have always taken a hard stance against America going into foreign wars and regime change and forcing the American military to do it and the American people to pay for it.

“To me it’s the most hypocritical thing in the world for America to do while we are $37 trillion in debt, with mountains of problems facing our own people that we never solve, and while Americans on our homeland are not being killed, by the current foreign bad guy, whomever they tell us that is on tv, war after war after war.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.