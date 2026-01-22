Glenn Beck Calls on Trump to Fire Pam Bondi After a Year on the Job, Cites Lack of Major Prosecutions

Attorney General Pam Bondi has fizzled and should be kicked to the curb, according to commentator Glenn Beck.

“Pam Bondi needs to be replaced — right now,” Beck said in a video posted to social media platform X in which he complained that he had not received a response to a Freedom of Information request on the Epstein files.

“I said I would give Pam Bondi a year to prove herself as an Attorney General who would dismantle the Deep State, let Americans see the truth, and finally bring to justice the criminal elites who have been ‘too big to jail.'” Beck wrote in a post on X.

“Today, that year is up, and I haven’t seen evidence that she has done ANY of that,” he continued.

“Bondi’s handling of the Epstein case was one of the worst fumbles I have ever seen. But we all remember that,” Beck wrote in his post, listing off a series of prosecutions that have not taken place.

I said I would give Pam Bondi a year to prove herself as an Attorney General who would dismantle the Deep State, let Americans see the truth, and finally bring to justice the criminal elites who have been “too big to jail.” Today, that year is up, and I haven’t seen evidence… pic.twitter.com/40rRIxqIzB — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) January 20, 2026

“What about the lack of prosecution against anyone who tried to weaponize the justice system against political opponents like Trump? Or the failure to prosecute the perpetrators of the Russiagate hoax like Clapper and Comey?” he wrote.

“We’ve had the EVIDENCE for years that they lied and colluded with the press!” he wrote.

“Where are the prosecutions related to the Mar-a-Lago raid? We keep finding out that it was even WORSE than we were told, but NOTHING has happened yet?” he wrote.

“Can we get an update on any George Soros investigations? Why has it taken so long to go after him?

“Or how about investigating the Clintons for NON-Epstein related scandals: Gazprom? Uranium One? Benghazi? Hillary’s email server? Claims of fraud in Haiti? Anything the Clinton Foundation has touched?!” he wrote.

One thing to keep in mind. Every time the Democrats have gone after Trump legally, it has HELPED Trump. The best way to defeat Democrats is on the issues, not in the courtroom. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) January 22, 2026



“How about the failure to drain the Swamp of Deep State actors working against the American people and their elected officials? Or the PROVEN lies from Capitol Police about Jan. 6? Or the FBI’s lies about the number of agents in the crowd? Or investigations into possible 2020 election fraud? Or follow-up on DOGE’s fraud findings?” he posted.

“Sure, the DOJ is looking into the Somali fraudsters. But what about everyone in the banks, state government, and federal offices that HAD TO have known about the fraud?! What about Biden’s autopen scandal? Who signed off on everything if it wasn’t Biden?” he wrote.

“And the Biden administration was FULL of government weaponization worth prosecuting: the COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates, the unjust FACE Act arrests, everything the Twitter Files exposed. Where is a SINGLE arrest?

“And speaking of COVID, what about investigations into AMERICA’S role in creating the virus and covering up its true origins? And dare I mention Fauci?” he wrote.

To be fair, I understand that you can’t just rush to prosecute cases as massive as Epstein, Russiagate and COVID. It takes years if you want to do that right. We’re not looking for show trials. But all I’ve seen so far is hearing after hearing with NO results. Maybe there’s a… — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) January 20, 2026

A recent report from The Wall Street Journal claimed Trump has disparaged Bondi privately for not pursuing his agenda with sufficient fervor.

However, in public comment to the business news outlet, Trump said Bondi was “doing an excellent job.”

“Tremendous progress is being made against radical left lunatics who are good at only one thing, cheating in elections and the crimes they commit,” he said.

