Glenn Beck Discloses Why He Skipped Coverage on Alleged Obama Gay Lover in 2007

On Wednesday, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson posted the 22nd episode of his show to the X social media platform, and it was an attention-grabber: Carlson interviewed Larry Sinclair about his shocking claims that he had gay sex with former President Barack Obama.

However, it wasn’t shocking to everybody: Blaze Media founder Glenn Beck says he knew about the allegations back in 2007, when Obama was running for president, but didn’t report on them because he didn’t have enough sources to verify the claims.

On Tuesday, Carlson revealed a segment of the interview in which Sinclair said he not only smoked crack with Obama but they also had sexual relations.

A man who claims he had sex with Barack Obama in 1999 tells his story. Wednesday. 6pm ET. pic.twitter.com/iDYMSww1KS — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 5, 2023

The salacious story went viral on social media, of course, and the full episode was released Wednesday evening.

WARNING: The following video contains descriptions of conduct that some viewers may find offensive.

Ep. 22 Larry Sinclair says he had a night of crack cocaine-fueled sex with Barack Obama, and that Obama came back for more the next day. Assess for yourself. Here’s our interview. pic.twitter.com/R6CXwKv6gs — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 6, 2023

Another conservative media personality also talked about the Sinclair interview Wednesday, and this one recalled knowing the claims when they first surfaced 15 years ago — and explained why he didn’t report on them.

Back in 2007, conservative personality Glenn Beck was a rising star on TV and radio. He would soon join Fox News and become such a big name that his “Restoring Honor” rally in Washington made national headlines by drawing at least 87,000 people to the National Mall in 2010. (Beck estimated the crowd at 300,000 to 650,000.)

On Wednesday, Beck spoke about the Sinclair story.

“There were so many things going on at the time — the Jeremiah Wright thing, I thought was much more important — I don’t know if we knew about the crack thing, but the gay sex we knew,” Beck said on his show.

You may recall that in 2008, the media tried to ignore the story of Wright, who was Obama’s preacher in Chicago, telling his congregation not to say “God bless America” but instead “God d*** America.”

“We know this guy said it,” Beck said of what he knew about Sinclair’s claims in 2007. “And that’s why we never reported it — it was one source.”

But now there is a second source supporting the allegations about Obama’s homosexual interests, he said.

“Now with the letter,” Beck continued, “that looks pretty bad. Pretty, pretty bad. Like, yeah, OK, it probably happened.”

The letter to which he referred was written in 1982 by Obama himself in which he told an ex-girlfriend that he would “make love to men daily, but in the imagination,” the New York Post reported last month.

Beck went on to say that even if the establishment media in 2007 did have the letter corroborating Sinclair’s claims about Obama, they would have ignored it, just as they are doing today — ignoring it and “hoping that it will go away,” he said.

.@glennbeck explains the real story behind allegations of Obama participating in gay conduct: “The reason why this is important is because times have changed so much. The press did not pursue this story. Not one person in the press decided to pursue this story.” pic.twitter.com/TrejTAWQbk — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) September 6, 2023

But that is just the problem here, he noted.

“By doing so, half the nation knows something that the other half does not. By doing so, half the nation has information that the other side has no idea about, thus causing another fracture and balkanization,” Beck explained, adding that when people who know speak to those who do not, the latter just say, “There you go again, making stuff up.”

The Blaze Media founder said this is what the government is fostering with its efforts to end free speech with the media’s eager assistance.

“This should tell you everything you need to know about progressives and everything you need to know about the media, which are progressives,” he said. “They don’t think you’re smart enough. They want to be the arbiter of the information that you get.”

Beck warned his listeners that it isn’t what Obama did before he became president that they should worry about. Instead, he said, they should be furious that the biased press is picking and choosing what they are allowed to hear about.

“The press is also making all of your decisions by excluding information,” he said.

The conservative host said researchers have found that about 15 percent of those who voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race wouldn’t have done so if they had known that Hunter Biden’s laptop was real and not “Russian disinformation,” as the media claimed.

But since the press also ignored that story in order to help Biden get elected, the decision was made for those voters, Beck said.

“OK, they made the decision for you. You didn’t need to know that information,” he said of the media blackout on Hunter’s laptop.

“There’s one thing about people not reporting because you have one source. I didn’t report this story,” Beck said of the Sinclair allegations. “It would come up and I would dismiss it. If it ever came up on the air, I would say, ‘There’s enough with Jeremiah Wright, no need to go into that rumor. We don’t know if that’s true.’

“It’s another thing when you have physical evidence. The press’s job is to look at everyone with equal eyes. But they don’t anymore.

“If you’re running — I don’t care if you’re Republican or a Democrat — if you’re running and there’s information out there, I don’t want to hear all of the rumors and innuendos, but these large organizations have the people to do the research. They have the people to go and the resources to go and investigate.”

“Thank God, now, the right has the resources,” he said.

Beck is 100 percent right that the establishment media are failing in their duty to report on any story that goes against any narrative baked by the Democratic Party. They are entirely sold out to the far left and cannot be trusted to tell us the truth.

