Glenn Beck Takes Off Mic, Storms Out of CNN Interview: ‘Most Ridiculous Question I’ve Ever Heard’

Conservative media icon Glenn Beck walked out of a CNN interview Sunday after he was asked about the future of his media empire.

Beck appeared via a remote link on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” in an interview that began as a discussion and ended with Beck storming off camera.

The segment began with Beck discussing his contention that the mainstream media’s slanted coverage against President Donald Trump has resulted in even Trump critics on the right, such as Beck, feeling the obligation to push back and support the president, The Daily Caller reported.

Host Brian Stelter and Beck then discussed Trump’s zero tolerance immigration policy and the issue of family separation, the New York Post reported.

Beck told Stelter the mainstream media was to blame for dividing the country.

“None of you are willing to listen to what you’re doing. And you’re dividing us even more. Nobody’s interested in looking at themselves and saying, ‘what did I do?'” Beck said, according to the Washington Examiner.

The show then started to head for contentious territory, as Beck told his host that Stelter was trying to make the interview “all about ratings,” the New York Daily News reported.

The interview then turned angry very fast.

Here's the story I tried to ask @GlennBeck about. He stood up and left the live interview https://t.co/YxyVg9rS15 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 24, 2018

“There’s this new headline on the Daily Beast that your company’s in trouble, that you were trying to find a buyer?” Stelter asked Beck, whose media operation has faced layoffs and retrenchments over the past two years.

Stelter asked about rumors that a deal for Beck to sell his company, TheBlaze, to The Daily Wire had fallen through.

“Is this related to the point about people not talking to each other? That if you want to create that media company, there’s no interest? What’s going on with that?” Stelter asked.

“Wow,” Beck replied. “Brian, thanks a lot, I think that’s the most ridiculous question I’ve ever heard.

“I’m sitting here, ready to talk to you about the detaining of children and parents, trying to break families apart,” Beck said.

“We want to stop it and you want to play those games? Have a nice day,” Beck added and then walked out of the range of the camera.

"I think that's the most ridiculous question I've ever heard:" @glennbeck walks out of a live interview after @brianstelter asks about the future of his company. https://t.co/NKAFkvzJG6 — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) June 24, 2018

“What game did I just play?” Stelter said, later adding that it was “well-known” that Beck has tried to sell TheBlaze.

“Frankly, I thought Glenn deserved a chance to address those reports,” Stelter said. “I hope he’ll come back and talk about it.”

Beck did not.

