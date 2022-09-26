There are few things leftists fear more than a truth-teller.

That’s precisely why so many outlets are framing the election of the woman poised to be the next Italian prime minister as a far-right fascist returning Italy to the days of Benito Mussolini.

But much of Giorgia Meloni’s platform reads like common sense nationalism. Less rampant, unchecked immigration, more personal freedoms and a “eurosceptic” approach to Italy’s relationship with the European Union are all aspects of Meloni’s “far-right” vision, according to Time magazine.

Leftists fear Meloni for the same reason they’ve feared Donald Trump since he entered politics and now fear Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. These leaders are all willing to tell the truth — no holds barred.

And their voters are listening. A recent speech given by Meloni revealing the true intent of globalism is currently making waves on social media.

A clip of the speech shared by conservative influencer Greg Price boasts a whopping 50,000 retweets and 132,000 likes. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas shared the clip on Sunday with the caption “spectacular.”

It’s pretty clear as to why. With her comments, Meloni showed an understanding of the globalist agenda and how it is weaponizing “social justice” to reach its ultimate goal — destroying the individual.

This is Italy’s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. I’ve never heard any politician so perfectly explain what we’re up against and why we fight. When you watch this video, you’ll quickly realize why the establishment is afraid of her.

“Why is the family an enemy? Why is the family so frightening? There is a single answer to all these questions. Because it defines us. Because it is our identity. Because everything that defines us is now an enemy for those who would like us to no longer have an identity and to simply be perfect consumer slaves,” Meloni said, according to a translation of her comments.

“And so they attack national identity, they attack religious identity, they attack gender identity, they attack family identity. I can’t define myself as: Italian, Christian, woman, mother. No. I must be citizen x, gender x, parent 1, parent 2. I must be a number. Because when I am only a number, when I no longer have an identity or roots, then I will be the perfect slave at the mercy of financial speculators.

“The perfect consumer.”

Meloni picks up on a truth here that’s too often overlooked by free-market conservatives.

It’s not just globalists and oversized governments that are the problem. Both American political parties are also in bed with massive, multinational corporations. These sorts of companies often aren’t the natural product of unfettered capitalism.

Rather, they are a byproduct of local and federal regulations. These big government regulations destroy small- to-mid-sized businesses, leaving only those able to afford hefty regulations — too often massive, international corporations — as the only option left on the market.

Meloni gets this, she understands that the forces behind the globalist agenda are actually a triad — globalists, elitist government bureaucrats and massive corporations.

“That’s why we inspire so much fear,” Meloni continued. “Because we do not want to be numbers. We will defend the value of the human being. Every single human being. Because each of us has a unique genetic code that is unrepeatable. And, like it or not, that is sacred.

“We will defend it. We will defend God, country and family — those things that disgust people so much.”

