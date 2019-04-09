Glock Announces Chuck Norris as New Spokesman

Actor and long-time Second Amendment advocate Chuck Norris has been signed by Glock as its new spokesman, the company announced Monday.

“Chuck Norris revolutionized and ushered martial arts into the American mainstream just like Glock revolutionized firearms by inventing and commercializing polymer-based pistols and the ‘Safe Action’ System,” Josh Dorsey, Vice President of Glock, said in a news release.

“Having him represent the Glock brand brings two iconic names together that are mutually committed to perfection and their fan base. We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership,” he said.

Norris will appear on behalf of Glock at the NRA Annual Conference in Indianapolis scheduled for April 26 and April 27.

“I’m honored to partner with this world-renowned brand,” Norris said in the news release.

I’m excited to announce that I am working with the Glock team as their new spokesperson! @GLOCKInc #GLOCKNorris pic.twitter.com/QXMB0S3QIn — Chuck Norris (@chucknorris) April 8, 2019

“The values that I have built my life and brand on — tough, real, constant and powerful — are echoed in everything that Glock does and creates,” Norris said.

“Let me put it this way, if I ever decided to go into firearms, there would be no point — I would just be recreating what Glock has already built. The only thing that would change is the name,” he said.

The announcement spurred fingers to clicking on Twitter.

Glock sleeps with a Chuck Norris under their pillow — Regular Mike (@Nicyerox) April 8, 2019

Norris has long been know for his support for gun rights.

He outlined his positions on the Second Amendment during an iconic 2009 Fox News interview with Glenn Beck.

“The final line in the Second Amendment says, ‘The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed,'” Norris said then.

“That means not by the president, not by Congress. They are not allowed to take our rights away with this because of the Second Amendment, Glenn. And the thing is, I have a 700-acre ranch in Texas. And I have a lot of guns on my ranch. I don’t use them for hunting. I’m not a hunter. But the thing is, it’s for protection,” he said.

“(T)he Second Amendment was designed for tyranny against the government.

“If the government decides to become a tyrannical government, our guns are to protect us against that. And that’s really what the Second Amendment is all about, Glenn,” he said.

Norris has served as a spokesman for the NRA’s “Target the Vote” campaign in both 2010 and 2014.

In addition to a wide range of action movies, Norris played the title role in “Walker, Texas Ranger,” which ran from 1993 to 2001.

