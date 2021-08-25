Path 27
Commentary

'GO TO HELL': Afghan Refugee Blasts Biden as Stranded Children Cry Outside Kabul Airport

 By Isa Cox  August 24, 2021 at 5:43pm
Path 27

A man taking care of two children who were separated from their parents in the pandemonium outside the Kabul airport this week had some choice words for President Joe Biden from the perspective of one living through the nightmare of the Afghanistan evacuation crisis.

“Go to hell.”

ITV reported that British citizens are being blocked from leaving Afghanistan amid the desperate rush to flee the country following the Taliban takeover.

One man, who appeared to be caring for two young children who had reportedly been left behind outside the Kabul airport, told the outlet that the horrific scene was absolutely Biden’s fault.

“Mr. Biden, you did this. You planned this. You made the deal with the Taliban,” the infuriated man said.

Trending:
Major UK Paper Slams Biden for Afghanistan Debacle with Scathing Cartoon

“This is the consequences of it. This is the repercussions of it. Mr. Biden, it’s your ill calculation. You were against Trump, now we’re against you,” he added.

“Go to hell, Biden,” he shouted.


While the Taliban has given U.S. forces until Aug. 31 to fully withdraw from the country — threatening “consequences” should the deadline be ignored — the U.K. is insisting that Western forces remain until the evacuation is complete.

The British have sent troops outside the Kabul airport to rescue citizens, and the U.S. conducted a similar operation this week. But many are still facing problems evacuating.

Is President Biden to blame for the chaos in Kabul?

A U.K. passport holder issued a message to his government by way of ITV, urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “just get us out of here.”

“I’m a British citizen, my kids are British and they’re stuck here,” the man said. “They closed the door on us.”

“Our kids are struggling and we’re all in a big mess here. The British Army is right behind these fences, they’ve closed the gate and they’re not letting no one in.”

Back in Washington, Biden continues to downplay the unfolding disaster while appearing to roll over to the Taliban’s demands.

Related:
MSNBC Analyst Tells Americans '#DealWithIt' After Suicide Bombing That Killed at Least 13 US Troops

Last week, he denied reports that Americans were having trouble getting to the Kabul airport — and was contradicted minutes later by his own defense secretary.

On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki declared it “irresponsible” to say that Americans were stranded in Afghanistan and said the administration was working on “any way that we can possibly reach Americans to get them home if they want to return home.”

“If they want”? Are we to assume some Americans would prefer to hang out in Afghanistan and see how the whole Islamic caliphate thing works out?

And it’s only gotten worse.

On Tuesday, Biden addressed the nation on the continued efforts to evacuate Americans from Kabul and started off his remarks by touting the success of his economic relief bill.

Oh, and he finished by walking away from reporters as he was asked if he could guarantee that all Americans would be rescued before the last U.S. troops pull out.

Leftists can blame former President Donald Trump all they want for the Taliban’s successful military campaign amid the U.S. withdrawal, but he was not the commander in chief when Afghanistan fell last week.

Biden was — and he is and will forever be responsible for the horror playing out in Kabul right now.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Path 27
Isa Cox
Contributor, Commentary
Isa grew up in San Francisco, where she was briefly a far-left socialist before finding Jesus and her husband in Hawaii. She now homeschools their two boys and freelances in the Ozarks.
Isa grew up in San Francisco, where she was briefly a far-left socialist before finding Jesus and her husband in Hawaii. She now homeschools their two boys and freelances in the Ozarks.




loading
Biden Admin Admits Taliban in Charge of Who Gets in Airport, Only 4,500 Americans Rescued So Far
Kanye Says Fans Not Required To Be Vaccinated or Show Negative COVID Test
'GO TO HELL': Afghan Refugee Blasts Biden as Stranded Children Cry Outside Kabul Airport
YouTube Cracks Down on Prayer: Videos Removed if People 'Pray' for Covid Healing in Place of Medical Treatment
Biden Makes Huge Vaccine Mistake On Air, Then Makes Second Blunder Moments Later
See more...

Conversation