'Let's Go Brandon' Chant Erupts at LIV, Camera Pans to Trump and Tucker Reacting Pricelessly

Over the weekend, the LIV Golf Invitational Series held an event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. Former President Donald Trump was in attendance, and the crowd was not shy to express its political opinions.

At one point during the final round on Sunday, a crowd of fans began chanting, “Let’s Go Brandon,” as Trump appeared alongside Donald Trump. Jr, Fox News host Tucker Carlson and several other prominent conservatives.

The chant has become a common way for Americans to express their disapproval of President Joe Biden. Trump and Carlson could be seen smiling and laughing amid the chants.

Donald Trump, Jr. shared a picture of their reactions, along with the caption, “My politics in a single picture.”

My politics in a single picture. pic.twitter.com/6zFMkwtjc7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 1, 2022

Conservative activists Danny De Urbina also shared the photo on his Twitter account.

“And then he said ‘repeat the line’” pic.twitter.com/QkCQxe320J — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) August 1, 2022

Trump appeared to be enjoying himself throughout the week of the event. In a video shared on Friday by the Twitter account Old Row Sports, Trump bragged to a member of the crowd about a shot he hit.

“You think Biden can hit a ball like that?” he quipped.

“You think Biden can hit a ball like that?” @OldRowGolf pic.twitter.com/ze92FlwPsD — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) July 29, 2022



In another video shared on social media, someone asked Trump whether he would announce his plans for the 2024 election cycle soon.

“Oh, you’re gonna be so happy,” Trump said.

We’re going to be so happy! 😁 pic.twitter.com/dz4UGM6qRn — LIV Golf Nation (@LIVGolfNation) July 29, 2022



Trump Director of Communications Taylor Budowich shared a video from Saturday’s second round in which the crowd was chanting. “Four more years,” as Trump stood on the tee box.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series has been the subject of much controversy because of the source of its funding. According to The New York Times, the series is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Critics have said LIV Golf is stained by human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia, and the loudest of those critics has been the PGA Tour, which informed golfers they would not be allowed to compete in PGA Tour events should they join the LIV Series.

That has not stopped many of the sport’s biggest names, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, from joining LIV Golf, The Sporting News reported.

LIV Golf has offered players significantly more money than the PGA Tour. This includes both massive signing bonuses and increased prize money for each tournament.

Many players have long been unhappy with the PGA Tour’s pay structure, and supporters of LIV Golf feel the focus on Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses is simply a convenient excuse for the PGA Tour to attack its competitor and continue paying its players less money.

In Trump’s mind, LIV Golf is a positive development for the sport of golf. He believes the world’s best players should not be shamed for getting paid for their skills.

“The PGA was not loved by a lot of the players, as you know, for a long time,” Trump said according to the Times. “Now they have an alternative and nobody ever would have known it was going to be a gold rush, like this. I think nobody ever knew that they were going to be paying signing bonuses.

“The prize money was going to be much higher, you know, four, five, six times higher. So, instead of a million dollars you win five or seven or eight. A lot of money and it’s even going up. But the PGA Tour hasn’t acted well.”

