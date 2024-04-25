'Let's Go, Bro, She's Waking Up' - 2 NYPD Officers Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Woman While Off-Duty
Two off-duty New York Police Department officers were arrested on Tuesday morning and slapped with several sexual abuse charges for allegedly raping an extremely drunk woman in the Bronx last summer.
Julio Alcantara-Santiago, 40, and Christian Garcia, 32, were charged with first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree and third-degree sexual abuse, sexual misconduct and forcible touching according to the New York Post.
They allegedly assaulted an unidentified woman on July 9 following a night out at the Zona de Cuba bar.
Surveillance footage provided by Zona de Cuba to authorities captured the officers supporting the woman by her arms as they escorted her out of the bar around 12:37 a.m. because she was unable to stand on her own, according to a criminal complaint.
The officers allegedly then transported the woman to a nearby apartment building where a female acquaintance lived.
Video reviewed by the investigators showed the two men carrying her into the building with her eyes closed and mouth open.
The woman said she woke up around 7:30 a.m. and went to a local Bronx hospital for a rape kit test.
She told investigators that when she came to, she realized she was in an unfamiliar bedroom as Alcantara-Santiago and Garcia sexually assaulted her.
The woman also recalled Alcantara-Santiago encouraging Garcia to rape her while she lay motionless on the bed, according to the criminal complaint.
“Nah, bro, she’s too out of it,” Garcia allegedly said.
Shortly after that, she told police, she heard him telling Alcantara-Santiago, “Let’s go, bro, she’s waking up.”
In February, the officers agreed to take a cheek swab test, which matched DNA found on the victim’s body, according to the New York Daily News.
Alcantara-Santiago and Garcia were arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court on Tuesday.
Alcantara-Santiago was held on a $50,000 cash bail or $75,000 bond, while Garcia was held on a $30,000 cash bail or $70,000 bond.
Both officers pleaded not guilty and posted bail.
They have been suspended without pay, the NYPD said.
Anyone living in New York state who has been sexually assaulted is urged to call 1-800-942-6906 for free and confidential crisis counseling.
Individuals in other states can call the 24/7 National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.
