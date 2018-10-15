SECTIONS
Faith
When You Go to God, Do You Really Mean Business?

By Adrian Rogers
at 5:00pm
BIBLE MEDITATION:

Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. 2 Timothy 2:15

DEVOTIONAL THOUGHT:

I’m amazed at how little it takes to stop some Christians from accomplishing the tasks the Father has given them to do.

This thing of being a Christian is not a Sunday afternoon stroll. Shining God’s light in a dark world is a full time job.

The Christian life, being saved, leading others to Jesus Christ, is a full time occupation. We must pray over it, weep over it, and study over it to show ourselves approved.

If we possess life in Christ, it first must possess us.

Every great athlete is possessed with a desire to win.

When I watch the Olympics and see these young people who’ve trained, sometimes tears come to my eyes. I pray, “Oh, God, I want to be that kind of a Christian! I want to live in the spiritual realm as these people are willing to live in the physical realm!”

Most of us in America get up on Sunday mornings and sit in an air-conditioned church with beautiful stained glass windows in streamlined comfort.

The truth is…we’re flabby, undisciplined, and exhibit no determination.

Friend, God does business with those who mean business.

ACTION POINT:

Do you mean business? “…seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which so easily besets us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us” (Hebrews 12:1).

Does your life indicate that you’re in serious pursuit of running the race set before you?

A version of this article previously appeared on the Love Worth Finding website under the headline, “Do you really mean business with God?”

