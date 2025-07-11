Here We Go Again: Large Man Pretending to Be Woman Allegedly Flashes Shop Girl, 18, Then Lies About Being Attacked by Security Guard

Here we go again.

A grown man walks into a space for women and girls, exposes himself to a teenage girl, and then tries to flip the script by claiming victimhood.

Adry Torres with the U.K. Daily Mail reported that 49-year-old Gisela Fernandes, a portly male identifying as a “trans woman,” is under investigation in Brazil after allegedly flashing an 18-year-old female employee inside the Sodalita boutique in Aguas Claras earlier this year.

According to a police report, the young woman described Fernandes as “very tall and strong” during an unfortunate interaction with him on March 18.

The 18-year-old said Torres was wearing women’s underwear that failed to fully cover his male anatomy, and he did not attempt to ask whether she felt comfortable before he exposed himself.

Trans woman 'flashes teenage shop assistant while using changing room – then plays the victim' https://t.co/m4FWoaxY1R — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) July 10, 2025

The girl reportedly rushed out of the store in distress and asked for help from a neighboring shop, which contacted security.

Fernandes later claimed he was attacked, filing a police report accusing the security guard of assault and transphobic slurs.

But surveillance footage obtained by the Mail showed that no force or insults were used by the guard, who simply informed Fernandes that the store was for women only.

Should men who claim to be women be allowed in women’s changing spaces and bathrooms? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Investigators determined that the bruises Fernandes displayed were likely self-inflicted.

On May 10, a Federal District prosecutor forwarded the case to court for further investigation into whether Fernandes lied to police.

Torres and the Mail referred to Fernandes as female and used female pronouns for him throughout the report, which The Western Journal will not be doing.

A 49-year-old man in a woman’s dressing room should not have his perversions and delusions forced upon others by way of pronouns any more than others should have to be exposed to his privates.

This is yet another case where a man identifying as a woman invades a female space, behaves inappropriately, and then hides behind accusations of “transphobia” the moment he’s called out.

The pattern is so familiar at this point. A man makes a woman uncomfortable, then claims she’s the one in the wrong.

And society – especially the corporate, media, and activist class – is often too cowardly to say what everyone is thinking: This is absolutely bonkers.

Fernandes didn’t even try to look feminine, according to the images from inside the store. He looked like a regular, middle-aged man in a ball cap — just one with an entitlement complex.

Kudos to the Mail for covering this, but shame on them for the way the outlet’s editors pushed out the story.

Here is one line from the report that sticks out: “The young woman escorted Fernandes to [a makeshift] dressing room and at one point reportedly opened the curtain and exposed herself.”

A sick society empowered a man to walk into a woman’s space again, and a media outlet indulged him by using the words “exposed herself.”

Meanwhile, another young woman has to live with the memory of being flashed at work by a pervert.

How many more times does this have to happen before someone says “enough”?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.