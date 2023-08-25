Share
News
Boys and girls sitting at desks, raising hands.
Boys and girls sitting at desks, raising hands. (Stock Photo / Getty Images)

Here We Go Again: Red State School District Shuts Down Classes During 'Tripledemic'

 By Johnathan Jones  August 25, 2023 at 6:32am
Share

A Kentucky school district sent students home for a week just as the school year was kicking off while public health officials complained of an uptick in COVID cases.

The Lee County School District posted on Facebook earlier this week that schools would be closed until Monday, Aug. 28.

The school system did not cite COVID as the reason for closure but rather “illness.”

“Due to Student and Staff Illness, there will be NO school on Tues, Aug 22nd and Wed, Aug 23rd,” the district said. “There will be [non-traditional instruction] Day #1 and [non-traditional instruction] Day #2 on Thurs, Aug 24th and Fri, Aug 25th.”

The Lee County School District, concluded, “Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Trending:
'Healthy' 14-Year-Old Boy Dies in His Sleep at His Grandparents' House, Family in Shock

The New York Post reported that school started on Aug. 9, but 150 of the district’s 900 students were absent for some form of illness a week into the school year.

More than a dozen faculty and staff members also reported being sick.

People have reported cases of COVID, the flu and strep throat, which is being called a “tripledemic.”

WLEX-TV in Lexington spoke to Kentucky River District Public Health Director Scott Lockard, who said his area has seen a rise in COVID cases in the region.

Should the schools have shut down for COVID?

“We’re seeing an increase in COVID-19 throughout the seven counties,” Lockard said. “In Lee County, the attendance is at that level where they felt they needed to make the call to dismiss classes the rest of the week.”

The district’s closure comes amid a wave of predictions that Americans will be asked to mask up again in the coming months.

CBS News attributed the warnings to three new COVID variants.

Related:
Trump: Mitch McConnell Tried to Destroy Me

CNN spoke to a number of health “experts” on Thursday who each advised that mask mandates could return this fall.

“At least until the numbers start to drop again, it would be appropriate for President Biden to take some precautions and wear a mask in crowds,” said a cardiologist named Dr. Jonathan Reiner.

But it might be a hard sell trying to get Americans to fall in line with another sweeping round of COVID mandates.

As it relates to masking up, the term #NeverAgain was trending on X, which was formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Republican Mayor Makes Preemptive Strike Against COVID Mandates: 'We Believe in Freedom'
Here We Go Again: Red State School District Shuts Down Classes During 'Tripledemic'
Trump Returns to Elon Musk's X for the First Time in 2.5 Years Shortly After Being Booked
Thug Makes Big Mistake When He Allegedly Tries to Carjack State Prisons Sergeant
Tucker Carlson Takes Shot at Fellow Ex-Fox News Anchor: 'B***** Little Man'
See more...

Conversation