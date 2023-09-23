'Go Somewhere Else': NY Dem Gov. Kathy Hochul Cries Uncle After Illegals Overwhelm Sanctuary State

Having previously preached about the importance of allowing illegal immigrants to settle in America, New York’s Democratic governor has now warned that the city can no longer cope with the growing influx of migrant arrivals.

“We have to let the word out, that when you come to New York, you’re not going to have more hotel rooms, we don’t have capacity,’ Hochul said on CNN. “So we have to also message properly that we’re at our limit – if you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else.”

New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul on NYC’s migrant crisis: “If you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else” pic.twitter.com/dp1XWEUW7m — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2023

The comments represent a turnaround on Hochul’s former political position, in which she boasted about how New York was open to illegal immigrants, even promising to “house” and “protect” at taxpayers’ expense.

“As you know, the Statue of Liberty is inscribed. It says, ‘give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to [breathe] free,’ Hochul said as recently as 2021, according to MailOnline. “You’re welcome with open arms and we’ll work to keep you safe … We’ll not only house you, but we’ll protect you.”

Her latest comments come as New York City, as well as other parts of the state, struggle under the immense pressure of thousands of migrant arrivals.

Since last spring, approximately 110,000 migrants have arrived in the city, having been sent on buses from border states such as Texas, placing a strain on public services.

Among those also sounding the alarm about the threat of unfettered migration is New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who recently warned that the issue would “destroy” the city if it were not dealt with.

“Let me tell you something, New Yorkers, never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to — I don’t see an ending to this,” Adams said at a public town hall earlier this month. “This issue will destroy New York City.”

ERIC ADAMS: “[Mass immigration] will destroy New York City… The city we knew, we are about to lose.” It seems this Democrat has reached a breaking point. Will he succeed in waking others up? Don’t hold your breath. pic.twitter.com/IPQYQoTXq2 — Ben Kew 🏌️‍♂️ (@ben_kew) September 7, 2023

Yet, like Hochul, Adams also has a history of encouraging illegal immigration.

Last August, he visited the city’s Port Authority to meet an incoming bus of migrants and promised to provide them with the “services” they require.

“As the mayor of New York, I have to provide services families that are here, and that’s what we’re going to do — our responsibility as a city, and I’m proud that this is a Right to Shelter state, and we’re going continue to do that.”

However, New York is far from the only city affected by the ongoing immigration crisis, as the issue impacts the entire country.

On Thursday, the New York Post reported that a staggering 3.8 million people have entered the U.S. since Joe Biden took office in January 2021, nearly half of whom did so illegally and are yet to be caught.

