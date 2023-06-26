Share
'My Goal Is to Have This Man Executed': Father Pleads Not Guilty After Confessing to Killing His 3 Sons

 By Richard Moorhead  June 26, 2023 at 11:25am
An Ohio man faces a potential death sentence after the execution-style killings of his three sons.

Chad Doerman pleaded not guilty to 21 criminal charges in a Friday hearing — including charges of aggravated murder for each of his three young sons, according to WCPO-TV.

Clermont County prosecutor Mark Tekulve outlined the state’s case against Doerman in the hearing — revealing bone-chilling details about the June 15 incident.

WARNING: The following contains graphic violence that some may find disturbing.

Tekulve asserted that Chad Doerman first shot his 4-year-old son Hunter, before gunning down his 7-year-old son Clayton from behind with a rifle.

The prosecutor described Doerman ripping his 3-year-old son Chase from his mother’s arms before fatally shooting him.

Court documents filed by prosecutors asserted that Doerman already confessed to the shocking killings to law enforcement — as well as planning them for months, according to WCPO-TV.

A prosecutor described Doerman’s alleged actions as “the most heinous, monstrous crime” in a hearing where a judge ordered the defendant to be held on a $20 million bond.

“This is the most serious offense that we have on the books, judge,” Clermont County assistant prosecutor David Gast said of the alleged crimes.

“This is it. You can’t commit a more serious offense.”

Doerman’s bond would be revoked entirely in a subsequent hearing.

Tekulve didn’t mince words about his intention for Doerman, speaking after court proceedings on Friday.

The prosecutor disclosed that his goal was to “have this man executed,” according to WCPO.

“I can only imagine the terror these little boys felt and experienced as their father, their protector was murdering them.”

Doerman spoke calmly to law enforcement in body camera footage of his arrest earlier this month.

Doerman cried in a subsequent court appearance.

Doerman is slated for another pretrial hearing on July 5, according to WCPO.

Ohio law allows for the death penalty, but an execution hasn’t been carried out in the state since 2018, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Conversation