News

'God Has Blessed Us': Kayleigh McEnany Reveals Son's Name as She and Husband Welcome Him to the World

 By Randy DeSoto  December 1, 2022 at 3:53pm
Fox News “Outnumbered” co-host Kayleigh McEnany announced the birth of her and her husband Sean Gilmartin’s second child on Thursday.

“[Sean] & I are thrilled to announce the birth of our son, Nash! What a truly joyful time. God has blessed us immensely!” she tweeted.

Gilmartin is an 11-year veteran Major League Baseball pitcher, who played most recently for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The couple’s first child, daughter Blake, was born in 2019.

“Outnumbered” co-host Emily Compagno celebrated the news of McEnany’s new baby boy.

“We are sending all of our love and well wishes and prayers and support to the now family of four,” she said.

“Baby Nash was born on Tuesday, Mom and Dad are both doing great and Nash is already a hit with his big sister Blake,” Compagno added.

Compagno recalled McEnany saying that Blake was looking forward to Nash’s birth the most in their family, so she could be a big sister.

“The first thing that came to my mind was James 1:17, ‘Every good and perfect gift is from above coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights.’ None more so than that sweet baby boy Nash,” Compagno said, quoting from the Bible.

Co-host Carley Shimkus pointed out that both Blake and Nash hit the “genetic lottery” with their parents, saying that McEnany is beautiful and smart and Gilmartin is handsome and a professional baseball player.

“These kids are going to take over the world,” she said.

Prior to joining Fox News in March 2021, McEnany was White House press secretary for President Donald Trump.

At 31, she was one of the youngest ever to serve, but nonetheless was well prepared for the role.

By that point in her life, she had interned in the White House press office when Dana Perino was press secretary for then-President George W. Bush.

That opportunity was followed by stints as a producer for the Fox News program “Hannity & Colmes” and “The Mike Huckabee Show” on radio. In the latter gig, she crossed paths with Huckabee’s daughter, future White House press secretary and now Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Add to those experiences the Floridian’s education background, which includes a bachelor’s degree in international politics from Georgetown University and a juris doctorate from Harvard Law School.

While enrolled in Georgetown, McEnany spent a year abroad studying at Oxford University which, she recounted in her book, “For Such as Time as This,” proved a valuable training ground for future White House press briefings.

At the school, students were required to write one or two 10-page papers a week and defend them in one-on-one “tutorials.” She recounted that during these sessions, a “highly credentialed and well-studied academic” would grill the students as they read their papers, challenging the ideas presented all along the way.

“The tutorial far eclipsed the press briefing in terms of difficulty. Preparing for these tense encounters certainly shaped the way I prepared before I went to the podium,” McEnany wrote.

She told The Western Journal last December she saw part of her role as press secretary was to counter those false media narratives about then-President Trump while staying true to her Christian faith.

“But that doesn’t mean we don’t have to be tough and have accountability and be able to fight back,” McEnany said, “not with literal fighting, but fight back with facts and substance and footnotes and have accountability.”

