God Help Us: We Asked Every US Senator if They Support Banning 'Kid-Friendly' Drag Shows - Only 1 Said Yes

Few people have the spine to stand up to evil.

One Republican senator has shown to be an exception.

The Western Journal reached out to every U.S. senator after the horrid “Drag the Kids to Pride” event took place in Dallas on June 4.

The event featured provocatively dressed transvestites strutting around and dancing in a sexual manner as children looked on. In footage of the event, children can be seen handing the transvestites money — as if they were at a strip club. They may as well have been.

Drag performer taking dollar bills from children at the “Drag the Kids to Pride” event at Mr. Misster bar in Dallas Toddlers can be seen in attendance pic.twitter.com/RPO8CqsOZ6 — Aldo🌞 (@AldoButtazzoni) June 4, 2022

Many Republicans and conservatives did not think this was acceptable and called for a ban on children attending drag shows.

Republican Bryan Slaton, a Texas state representative, announced he would be introducing legislation “protecting kids from drag shows and other inappropriate displays as soon as the next legislative session begins.”

Drag shows are no place for a child. I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either. I will be filing legislation to address this issue in the new #txlege . pic.twitter.com/R7NkX7ADBR — Bryan Slaton (@BryanforHD2) June 6, 2022

Slaton was one of the very few elected officials to take such a stance, one that you would think is basic common sense — and one that you would think all Republicans would support vehemently.

But what is the position of those in Congress, specifically those in the U.S. Senate? Do they believe there should be a ban on children attending drag shows?

We asked this question to every U.S. senator. Only one had something of substance to say. Many others — both Democrats and Republicans — failed to respond or dodged the question entirely.

GOP Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas sent a striking declaration of his stance:

“What happened to the innocence of children? The hyper-sexualization and grooming of young children have become an obsession of the far-left in this country. Any respectful parent would never allow a child to watch, let alone participate in, pornographic drag shows. The tail has been wagging the dog for too long with this garbage, and the dog is about to bite back.”

These words resonate with what most conservatives — and many concerned parents — are feeling at the moment.

Yet only one U.S. senator was brave enough to utter them.

As Marshall stated, “What happened to the innocence of children?” And why are we not trying to protect children from the hyper-sexualization and grooming that is currently going on in our country?

The drag show for kids held in Dallas was not isolated. These “family-friendly” degenerate events take place in the U.S. all the time and little is done to stop them.

A bakery in NJ hosted a “family-friendly” drag show for all ages. Children hand money to the drag queen who also gets cash stuffed into his bra including from someone who appears to be a minor. pic.twitter.com/gHrAYeL5sB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 14, 2022

KIDS DRAG SHOW: A clearly “all ages” Drag Show was put on with Drag Dancers twerking and discarding clothing in the presence of scared and confused looking children here at Pride LA in Hollywood CA | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/08YryTchTp — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 12, 2022

Here’s a supercut of the Drag Event with children in attendance today in Dallas, TX— If I were to bring a toddler or infant into a strip club I would be arrested immediately and CPS would take my child. A hyper-sexual show is no place for children. pic.twitter.com/ruawPgMfnG — Tayler Hansen 🇺🇸 (@TaylerUSA) June 20, 2022

Marshall is correct that such behavior has become an obsession of the far-left in this country. Republicans must fight back against it — if not, they are equally to blame.

“The dog is about to bite back,” Marshall said.

Let’s hope he is right.

If additional senators wish to come forward to support a ban on children attending drag shows, this story will be updated accordingly.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.