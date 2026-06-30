God Help Us: Boy, 10, Charged with First-Degree Murder for Shooting Little Baby in Head

A 10-year-old boy has made history in Missouri in about the worst way possible.

He is reportedly the youngest child in the state’s history to be charged with murder after the shooting death on Friday of a 7-month-old baby girl in St. Louis.

The girl’s father, a 19-year-old man who owned the gun the boy used, was charged with second-degree murder.

According to KMOV-TV in St. Louis, the shooting took place at about 4 p.m. Police called to the home found the wounded girl and rushed her to a hospital, with units blocking traffic and an officer in the back seat of the patrol vehicle trying to treat the girl’s bleeding.

The girl, identified as Kiyomi Parker, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

She had been shot in the head, according to KSDK-TV in St. Louis.

#SLMPD detectives have worked around the clock to investigate the senseless shooting of 7-month-old Kiyomi Parker. The Juvenile Courts have issued a Murder 1st charge against a 10-year-old boy that pulled the trigger. — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) June 27, 2026

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, police said the 10-year-old took the gun from under a mattress. He told police he had taken the gun out before.

Another child, 7, was in the home at the time.

According to KMOV, the victim’s father, Ca’Marion Pawnell, acknowledged to police that the gun was his.

In addition to second-degree murder, he is charged with felony murder, one count of endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

St Louis police arrested a 10-year-old for shooting and kiIIing a 7-month-old baby The 19-year-old father of the baby Ca’Marion Pawnell (pictured) was also arrested on 2nd degree m*rder charges. The 10-year-old allegedly took Pawnell’s gun from under a mattress where he knew it… pic.twitter.com/MKe5ixYeeC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 29, 2026

The relationship between Pawnell and his daughter and the shooting suspect was unclear.

The girl’s mother, Janyla Parker, created a GoFundMe account “toward Kiyomi’s funeral and burial expenses, including her headstone, as well as transportation costs, household bills while I am unable to work, and other unexpected expenses that come with laying my baby to rest.”

Do you blame the girl's father for her death? Yes No

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“At just 19 years old, I never imagined I would be planning my seven-month-old daughter’s funeral instead of watching her grow. My precious baby, Kiyomi Pawnell-Parker, was taken from me far too soon due to a senseless act of gun violence. No parent should ever have to experience this kind of heartbreak.”

Under Missouri law, the minimum age for a juvenile to face adult criminal charges is 12 — meaning the boy will be charged as a juvenile.

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