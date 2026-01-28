God Help Us: Campaign Video Shows Ohio AG Candidate Is Running on Literally Executing Donald Trump and He's Serious

Democrat Elliot Forhan, a candidate for Ohio attorney general, shredded his nonexistent credibility by vowing to “kill Donald Trump” in a chilling campaign video released Tuesday.

While Forhan tried to soften his death threat with frivolous legalese, his violent, treasonous intent was clear.

The former Ohio state representative’s assassination pledge ignited a social-media frenzy, with numerous people demanding his arrest.

“Hi. This is Elliot Forhan, candidate for Ohio attorney general,” the Democrat said in the viral video. “I want to tell you what I mean when I say that I am going to kill Donald Trump.”

“I mean I’m going to obtain a conviction — rendered by a jury of his peers — at a standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, based on evidence presented at a trial, conducted in accordance with the requirements of due process, resulting in a sentence, duly executed, of capital punishment.”

Forlan than repeated his assassination promise by saying, “That is what I mean when I say I am going to kill Donald Trump.”

BREAKING: Elliot Forhan, Democrat Candidate for Ohio Attorney General, says he’s going to kiII President Trump through capital punishment 🚨🚨🚨 @secretservice @fbi pic.twitter.com/Suofbyme9i — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 27, 2026

This reckless incitement to violence is unacceptable in today’s unstable political climate, which has been marred by at least four confirmed assassination attempts on Trump — two of which occurred shortly before the 2024 election.

Forlan’s death threat against the sitting president is also shocking since he’s running to be the top law enforcer officer in Ohio.

An attorney general is supposed to uphold the law, not openly promise to break it.

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber, a Republican who’s running against Forhan for attorney general, condemned Forhan, saying his assassination promise disqualifies him for the AG job.

“My Democrat opponent for Attorney General just came out and said he wanted to kill President Trump,” Faber said Tuesday in an X video.

“That kind of vile comment makes it clear that Elliot Forhan is not qualified to be Attorney General.”

“Add to that his recent celebration of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and you see just what kind of individuals the Democrats are running for Attorney General,” Faber added.

As a reminder, Forhan reacted to Kirk’s September 2025 assassination by gloating, “f*** Charlie Kirk.”

WARNING: The following X post contains profane language that may offend some readers.

BREAKING: Elliot Forhan, Democrat candidate for Ohio Attorney General says “f*** Charlie Kirk” in response to his ass*ssinat*on. ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING pic.twitter.com/etdQED6VNw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 15, 2025

Keith Faber urged other Democrats, including Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton, to denounce Forhan’s “vile” death threat.

As it is, Forhan has a history of “abusive” and “violent” behavior, including against his fellow Democrats.

Not only should the unhinged Elliot Forhan be arrested, but he should be disbarred, and shunned by polite society.

Sadly, being violent and openly inciting violence is a hallmark of today’s savage, emotionally incontinent left. Unless it’s deterred, this deadly behavior will continue to metastasize.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.