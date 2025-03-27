God Help Us: Colorado Democrat Makes Case for Killing Babies Because a Murder Is Cheaper Than a Birth - Video

One Democrat lawmaker has gone so far in supporting abortion, she’s reducing the decision to murder babies to a cost-benefit analysis.

On Tuesday, Julie McCluskie, a Colorado Democrat and Speaker for the House in the Colorado legislature, spoke on a bill she is currently co-sponsoring to require “abortion care services” to be covered by Medicaid and Child Health Plan Plus program participants.

It would also require public employee insurance plans to cover abortions.

During her time to speak on the bill, McCluskie focused on how much money the state could save if women chose to have abortions rather than giving birth.

She reduced pregnancy and life to a price tag, concluding that those children should just die because it’s cheaper.

SHOCKING: Speaker Julie McCluskie (D) is effectively encouraging Coloradans on Medicaid to have an abortion instead of giving birth, because it’s cheaper for the state. This occurred yesterday. Really showing your cards @McCluskieforCO #COPolitics pic.twitter.com/lbhguaYLeO — Scott Shamblin (@scottpshamblin) March 26, 2025

She described to her colleagues how the state government would benefit financially from the bill. “That savings comes from the averted births that will not occur, because abortions happened instead.

“A birth is more expensive than an abortion, so the savings comes in Medicaid births that will not occur,” she added.

McCluskie was trying her hardest to put the situation in the most sanitized and digestible language possible.

She was essentially saying that expectant mothers should kill their children rather than give birth, because it would be cheaper for the government.

“This bill will actually decrease costs for our Healthcare Policy and Financing Department, our Medicaid expenditures in both this year and out years, as the savings from averted births outweigh the cost of covering reproductive health care for all Coloradans,” she explained.

She acknowledged that the abortion “care” will cost the state $1.5 million,” but quickly added, “again, a reminder that ultimately, the state will see a cost savings.”

The video ended with McCluskie calling it “truly an honor” to be cosponsoring the bill.

Anyone who looks at children and childbirth in such cold, calculating terms has truly gone down an evil path.

The language McCluskie used was not just sanitized for political purposes, it was outright dehumanizing.

She made every effort to avoid the reality that she was talking about children dying so that the state can save money.

It doesn’t ever occur to deranged, abortion-worshipping leftists that this country needs more children being born.

Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security all need tax-paying, working Americans to support them.

How does the left expect government programs to thrive while they promote murdering large segments of people who can pay into them?

The footage was incredibly eerie and unnerving, as evil proceeded to calmly make its case.

