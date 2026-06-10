God Help Us: Donations Continued to Roll in for Karmelo Anthony After He Was Convicted of Murder

Move over, George Floyd fans. Convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony has usurped Floyd’s crown as the left’s newest criminal darling.

On Tuesday, a Texas jury convicted Anthony, 19, of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of high school track and football athlete Austin Metcalf.

Even after his murder conviction and 35-year jail sentence was announced, online donations rolled in for Anthony, as his supporters lobbed frivolous accusations of “racism.” But the gravy train might be coming to an end.

Donations continued coming Tuesday to the family’s account on the GiveSendGo fundraising site, according to the New York Post, to the tune of $630,000.

However, as of early Wednesday afternoon Eastern time, the “Help Karmelo” account had been “unpublished” and conservative social media journalist Benny Johnson reported in a post on the platform X that “GiveSendGo has now changed their policy for fundraising for violent offenders.”

However, welcome that news might be, it doesn’t change the frustrating fact that so many Americans were apparently willing to give money to a man who’d just been convicted of cold-blooded murder.

The sickening reaction to Anthony’s murder conviction ignited a social media frenzy.

Many commenters expressed disgust that race-baiters not only continue to defend Anthony, but are openly inciting violence against white people.

Podcaster Elijah Schaffer, who was outside the courthouse in Frisco, Texas, said he and his crew were subjected to “lots of anti-white racial slurs.”

“Random supporters are approaching white people like myself and screaming at us,” Schaffer wrote on X.

“I’ve already been threatened and assaulted, along with my crew.”

FRISCO: Karmelo Anthony BLM protest is heating up outside the Frisco court house Random supporters are approaching white people like myself and screaming at us Lots of anti-white racial slurs being thrown around. I’ve already been threatened and assaulted along with my crew pic.twitter.com/pGHqc9cOdF — E (@ElijahSchaffer) June 10, 2026

Independent journalist Nick Sortor, who was also outside the courthouse, said enraged Anthony supporters said, “Karmelo should’ve killed Austin’s twin brother HUNTER as well.”

“They’re OPENLY calling for MURDER. This was NEVER about self-defense,” Sortor wrote on X.

“Some of them just want to see white people murdered in cold blood.”

🚨 JUST NOW: Karmelo Anthony supporter says Karmelo should’ve kiIIed Austin’s twin brother HUNTER as well And the Karmelo group AGREES with her. They’re OPENLY calling for MURDER. This was NEVER about self-defense. Some of them just want to see white people murdered in cold… pic.twitter.com/x0VQgLz0uv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2026

Criminal defense attorney Sholdon Daniels — who’s black — said Anthony was rightfully convicted.

An unsuccessful contender for the Republican nomination to replace outgoing Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Daniels also noted that anti-white animus and a toxic victim mentality has long infested the black community.

“He murdered that boy because he was raised to hate white people and to view himself as a victim in every situation,” Daniels wrote on X. “It’s a culture thing.”

I practice law in Collin County, Texas. Karmelo Anthony will be convicted and sentenced to life in prison. As he should. He murdered that boy because he was raised to hate white people and to view himself as a victim in every situation. It’s a culture thing. — Sholdon Daniels (@SholdonDaniels) June 9, 2026

Yes, an example to show everyone you’re not allowed to murder someone and get away with it just because you’re black — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminlee) June 10, 2026

By now, it’s obvious that Democrats and their corporate media lapdogs exhibit selective outrage over crimes, depending on the victim’s color.

We all know the playbook: Leftists display callous indifference when a white person is murdered by a black perpetrator and race barely merits a mention. (When Ukrainian war refugee Iryna Zarutska was murdered aboard a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina, last summer, even the most alert readers could count on one hand how many establishment media outlets or liberal politicians mentioned that her killer is black.)

In contrast, they instantly race-bait when the races are reversed, and bend over backwards to infantilize black and brown perpetrators by excusing their crimes.

CRIME: DOJ data shows Black-on-White homicide happens at 10.8× the per-capita rate of White-on-Black. Musk raised it after Zarutska’s murder, media still pretends the numbers don’t exist. DOJ’s EZASHR tool reveals 14,689 black-on-white vs 6,148 white-on-black murders between… pic.twitter.com/kPdQt2kUAa — @amuse (@amuse) November 29, 2025

Exactly. Flip the races and it’s wall-to-wall coverage, candlelight vigils, and new laws shoved down our throats. But when it’s a white victim and a black perp? Silence. Media buries it, Dems excuse it. That double standard is tearing the country apart. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) September 8, 2025

Enough is enough. Everyone sees through this charade.

Even those who’ve long stayed silent about this metastatic scourge have reached a tipping point.

The era of polite pretense is over. It is time for some real accountability.

If GiveSendGo’s new policy is making that possible, it’s a good start. But judging by the number of donors willing to give their money to a man convicted of killing another for no reason, this country needs more help than that. It needs divine help.

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