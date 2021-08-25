Path 27
News
The logo of the website OnlyFans is displayed on a cellphone screen in this stock image.
The logo of the website OnlyFans is displayed on a cellphone screen in this stock image. (Siraj Ahmad / Shutterstock)

God Help Us: OnlyFans Puts Porn Back on Its Platform Now That Funding Is Secured

 By Jack Davis  August 25, 2021 at 1:16pm
Path 27

The website OnlyFans, which last week said it would ban sexually explicit content on its platform, backtracked Wednesday and said the porn floodgates would remain open.

“Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators,” the site announced on Twitter.

According to ABC News, OnlyFans said in a statement that the porn ban was “no longer required due to banking partners’ assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators.”

Trending:
COVID Information Released by New York's New Governor Exposes One of Cuomo's Biggest Lies

On Thursday, the site had said a ban was “necessary to comply with the requirements of these financial institutions and are the only way to help ensure the long-term sustainability of OnlyFans.”

The proposed ban upset some.

“Not having the online outlet is going to hinder and harm a lot of people. Online is much safer, particularly for trans and gender-nonconforming folks,” said LaLa Zannell, trans justice campaign manager for the American Civil Liberties Union.

Should pornographic content on OnlyFans be banned?

The Adult Performance Artists Guild said the ban would cause untold harm, according to Variety.

“We instantly recognize the financial despair and destruction this will cause our community,” the union said in a statement.

“As anti-porn organizations celebrate, we brace ourselves for the crisis this will likely cause. Workers in our industry have families to care for, and this change will push many into potential homelessness.”

Brian Gross, a porn industry publicist, said the ban would stifle the worth ethic of “content creators.”

“You have really successful, hard-working content creators who put in a lot of time, effort and work and have a consumer at the other end who wants to purchase it. You see article after article about how successful it is, and for some reason the outside world doesn’t want it recognized,” he said, according to The New York Times.

OnlyFans, which says it has 130 million users, allows creators to sell their own material to subscribers. The site takes 20 percent of the money, according to the BBC.

Related:
Major Pornography Website Faces Consequences After Profiting Off the Exploitation of Sexual Abuse Victims

Although OnlyFans says it bars minors from having accounts, it has been criticized for its laxity in enforcing those rules.

The BBC found multiple instances of children under 18 appearing in explicit videos.

“It is increasingly clear that OnlyFans is being used by children,” said Simon Bailey, child protection lead on the U.K. National Police Chiefs’ Council.

“The company is not doing enough to put in place the safeguards that prevent children exploiting the opportunity to generate money, but also for children to be exploited.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
God Help Us: OnlyFans Puts Porn Back on Its Platform Now That Funding Is Secured
SCOTUS Sides with Trump on Border, Hands Biden Very Public Defeat
The US Has Begun Turning Away High Priority Allies in Afghanistan
Pennsylvania Senate President Announces Start of 2020 Election Hearings
Cuomo Spends His Final Hours as Governor Releasing Convicted Murderers from Prison
See more...

Conversation