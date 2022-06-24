Share
Trump Reacts to SCOTUS Overturning Roe v. Wade: 'God Made The Decision'

 By Richard Moorhead  June 24, 2022 at 9:36am
Former President Donald Trump has spoken out on the Supreme Court ending the Roe v. Wade abortion precedent.

The court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday in one of the most momentous legal decisions in American history.

Trump’s Supreme Court appointments were crucial to ending the 1973 precedent that enshrined a federal “right” to abortion.

“This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago,” Trump told Fox News.

Trump nominated three justices to the Supreme Court during his presidency. There’s no chance that Roe would’ve been overruled if not for his nominations.

Federal Agents Raid Home of Trump-Era DOJ Official in Move Decried as 'Soviet-Style Approach'

When asked if he played a role in the decision, Trump pointed to a higher power.

“God made the decision,” Trump said of the ruling.

“This brings everything back to the states where it has always belonged,” the 45th president said.

The ruling doesn’t ban abortion federally — rather, it enables states to create their own policies on the matter.

“I think, in the end, this is something that will work out for everybody,” Trump said of the historic development.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




