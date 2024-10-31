God Sends Confusion on the Wicked: Progressive Voting Group Just Destroyed Unknown Number of Dem Votes in 'Accident'

Call it a fitting “accident” straight out of the pages of Deuteronomy.

According to CNN, a progressive activist group may have inadvertently encouraged Pennsylvanians not to vote by sending them a text message telling them they had.

The initial text message said “Records show you voted.” The problem? Many of the people who received the texts apparently hadn’t.

“The organization behind the texts, AllVote, said the messages contained errors and should have told voters they had cast their ballots in 2022 and directed them to a link with information about voting in 2024. However, ‘in 2022’ was left out, causing confusion,” CNN reported Tuesday.

“A spokesperson said the misleading text was followed by an apology message, though those who had replied ‘STOP’ or marked the first message as spam may not have received it.”

Whoops! Sorry about that.

The group’s website now displays a pop-up message, saying, “Please let us know if we sent you incorrect polling place information but we have your correct address. We’d also love to know if you voted several days ago but our database has you as not yet voted. This information will help us avoid any mistakes in the future. To opt out, just reply ‘stop’ directly to the text message.”

“It’s the latest case of misleading or incorrect election-related information being disseminated by the group, which has been flagged by officials from across the country — including in the key swing states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Arizona — as a scam,” CNN reported.

However, AllVote representative Charlotte Clymer said it was an “unfortunate copy-editing error by staff working long hours.”

Clymer said that AllVote has made its “approval process substantially more rigorous to ensure this doesn’t happen again.” It’s unclear how many voters were affected or how many votes might be lost due to it.

AllVote has also come under fire for another text message campaign in Wisconsin; there, the Wisconsin Election Commission called them out over a text message, which had a link to an incorrect website.

The agency said that AllVote’s texts had given people a link to “what at first appeared to be the voter’s municipal website but was incorrect.”

“[V]oters should be very careful when dealing with this type of unsolicited outreach, as the information being put forth is often inaccurate and misleading,” said Meagan Wolfe, the group’s administrator.

“Little is known about the group, its founders or financial backers. A super PAC by the same name registered with the FEC earlier this month but hasn’t yet reported any money raised or spent. Clymer declined to provide information about its funding,” CNN reported.

However, the idea that the group is some kind of scam is rather undermined by the fact that Clymer, who is transgender, has a pretty strong history of progressive and LGBT activism, working with the Human Rights Campaign and as a political fellow at the Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service, according to a 2022 bio.

It’s kind of a stretch to believe Clymer would be involved in a scam effort that would benefit the right, as well as sow the seeds of electoral discord in battleground states. It’s also hard to believe he’d be dim enough to let himself be scammed into it.

Which raises the question: What if this were biblical justice for supporting ungodly causes, like the killing of the unborn and the mutilation of children?

Remember what was promised in Deuteronomy 28:20-29:

“The Lord will send on you curses, confusion, and frustration in all that you undertake to do, until you are destroyed and perish quickly on account of the evil of your deeds, because you have forsaken me. The Lord will make the pestilence stick to you until he has consumed you off the land that you are entering to take possession of it. The Lord will strike you with wasting disease and with fever, inflammation and fiery heat, and with drought and with blight and with mildew. They shall pursue you until you perish. And the heavens over your head shall be bronze, and the earth under you shall be iron. The Lord will make the rain of your land powder. From heaven dust shall come down on you until you are destroyed.

“The Lord will cause you to be defeated before your enemies. You shall go out one way against them and flee seven ways before them. And you shall be a horror to all the kingdoms of the earth. And your dead body shall be food for all birds of the air and for the beasts of the earth, and there shall be no one to frighten them away. The Lord will strike you with the boils of Egypt, and with tumors and scabs and itch, of which you cannot be healed. The Lord will strike you with madness and blindness and confusion of mind, and you shall grope at noonday, as the blind grope in darkness, and you shall not prosper in your ways.”

A bit heavy? Perhaps. And while this specific passage deals with the Israelites and obedience to the law, the fact remains that this is what the Lord promises to those who promote large-scale evil — and it’s not difficult to tell which side that is this year. Just look at who the satanists, witches and sundry other occultists are supporting.

Every vote counts in this election. Any little “mistake,” particularly in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, will hurt big. Let this be a reminder that God sends confusion unto the wicked. His will shall not be confounded.

