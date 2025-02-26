God Is Working: Days After Trump Took Office, RFK Jr's Running Mate Came to Know Jesus

President Donald Trump’s political ascendance has coincided with what honest future historians will characterize as another Great Awakening.

Moreover, Trump’s successful 2024 campaign revealed some unexpected shining stars, none brighter or more surprising than former Democrat Nicole Shanahan.

Tuesday on the social media platform X, Shanahan, who served as running mate for then-independent presidential candidate and current Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before the duo joined forces with Trump in August, authored one of the most heartening posts in the platform’s history when she described at length her recent journey to Jesus, culminating in baptism on Jan. 19, the day before Trump’s inauguration.

In all, Shanahan devoted nearly two-dozen paragraphs to her baptism story.

Like many Christians who discover (or rediscover) the faith, she turned to God after an experience with evil.

In January, her 6-year-old daughter Echo awakened after a night terror. Shanahan then helped calm the young girl.

“As she finally drifted back to sleep, I felt a heaviness settle over me, thick and suffocating, like the air before a storm,” Shanahan recalled. “It pressed against my chest, not like a weight, but like a presence — something unseen yet undeniable. At that moment, I could only think to bow my head, close my eyes, and offer a silent prayer to God.”

She then explained how a family tragedy and months of silent prayers had preceded that experience. The next day, she decided to get baptized.

“I’ve always believed in God, but I never fully grasped the reality of the devil,” she wrote.

Shanahan also affirmed “the reality of spiritual warfare” and “the battle of good versus evil.”

“Demons certainly exist, and Jesus is our covenant with God to fight them,” she wrote.

Her conversion to Christianity followed an earlier conversion to Judaism.

“For over a decade, I identified as Jewish. But now, with the New Testament in my hands, I see the world’s spiritual pain in a way I never could before. It’s like a veil has been lifted, revealing a deeper understanding of the struggle between light and darkness,” she wrote, adding that she is now “a Jew for Jesus.”

Finally, she encouraged others to follow her lead.

“For those who are searching, who feel the same longing I once did, I can only say this: keep asking, keep seeking, keep knocking. Faith is not about having all the answers but about trusting in the One who does. And when you find Him, you will know you are finally home,” she concluded.

In short, Shanahan deserves her own chapter in the history of America’s latest Great Awakening.

Of course, a complete history of that Awakening would require years of research and would fill volumes.

Furthermore, many of us have undoubtedly experienced that Awakening at different times and in different ways.

Nonetheless, most readers will probably agree with the following (admittedly quite broad) narrative of recent history. It represents my own recollections of people and events that showed God at work.

As I recall, the Awakening began in earnest with Canadian conservative psychologist Jordan Peterson’s rise to internet fame in 2016-17. Though not an avowed Christian, Peterson exposed the diabolical woke agenda festering inside universities, connected that agenda to the nihilistic atheism of 20th-century totalitarian regimes, and brought a message of self-sacrifice and family-centered responsibility — often wrapped in Biblical stories — to legions of young men who thirsted for it.

Then, we all experienced the COVID scare and the Black Lives Matter summer of 2020. We remember the relentless lies, the enthusiasm for authoritarian remedies, and the gleeful destruction of the past.

In the ensuing years, the darkness deepened: vaccine mandates, censorship, war, and the persecution of Trump and his supporters. We recognized evil on the march, but the sheer audacity of it all took our breath away.

Meanwhile, major conservative figures like Tucker Carlson began to talk openly about spiritual warfare. Hitherto liberal podcaster Joe Rogan increasingly featured guests who celebrated Jesus and the Bible. Veteran actor, comedian, popular podcaster, and lifelong hedonist Russell Brand converted to Christianity.

On July 13, we watched a miracle when God spared Trump’s life during the first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Suddenly, the entire Awakening seemed to coalesce around Trump. First, he selected a running mate in J.D. Vance, who spoke eloquently of family and faith.

Then, former Democrats like Kennedy, Shanahan, X owner Elon Musk, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard joined Trump and Vance in campaigning for what everyone involved seemed to recognize as a spiritual rebirth in America.

In fact, shortly before the 2024 election, Trump released a campaign ad — perhaps the best in political history — that spoke to that very theme of unity and rebirth.

Shanahan was one of the featured voices in the ad.

“What is going on here is deeper than politics,” she said. “It is deeply spiritual. We are being called to rise above the hatred and the fear and the evil.”

I can’t stop watching this Trump video. It is the most dynamic one I have seen. This man has done so much for Americans and this wonderful country.

Let’s show our appreciation and go vote. pic.twitter.com/ZNwv0BH8ih — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 4, 2024

In short, Shanahan’s experience paralleled that of America as a whole. She observed evil, felt it like never before, and turned to Jesus.

If that does not describe a new Great Awakening in which God has brought light from darkness and used evil to advance His holy purposes, then nothing does.

