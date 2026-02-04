God Is Working: US Plastic Surgeons' Org Tells Members Not to Treat Children - Comes 4 Days After $2 Million Verdict Against Trans Docs

The prayers of millions of Americans are being answered as we move closer to ending gender affirming care.

Just The News reported Tuesday that the American Society of Plastic Surgeons has recommended surgeons delay these horrid procedures until a patient is 19 years old. The recommendation comes after a New York jury awarded $2 million in damages to Fox Varian, a 22-year-old who sued for malpractice after undergoing the procedure at 16.

In their statement, the ASPS cited a study by the Trump Administration’s Department of Health and Human Services showing a lack of evidence that carving up a child actually helps them.

That study reads, “The ‘gender-affirming’ model of care includes irreversible endocrine and surgical interventions on minors with no physical pathology.”

“These interventions carry risk of significant harms including infertility/sterility, sexual dysfunction, impaired bone density accrual, adverse cognitive impacts, cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders, psychiatric disorders, surgical complications, and regret, and there has been inadequate research into the frequency and severity of these harms,” it continued.

“Meanwhile, systematic reviews of the evidence have revealed deep uncertainty about the purported benefits of these interventions.”

It reads further that when looking into the ethical considerations, “The evidence for benefit of pediatric medical transition is very uncertain, while the evidence for harm is less uncertain. When medical interventions pose unnecessary, disproportionate risks of harm, healthcare providers should refuse to offer them even when they are preferred, requested, or demanded by patients.”

In their own statement, the ASPS said, “Available evidence suggests that a substantial proportion of children with prepubertal onset gender dysphoria experience resolution or significant reduction of distress by the time they reach adulthood, absent medical or surgical intervention.”

HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy commended the organization for its new position.

Per Just the News, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Administrator Mehmet Oz also commented on the historical significance of this barbaric practice.

“When the medical ethics textbooks of the future are written, they’ll look back on sex-rejecting procedures for minors the way we look back on lobotomies,” he said.

It only took four days after the New York court’s decision for major organizations like the ASPS — which represents 11,000 physicians — to change their stance.

This is only the beginning of legal consequences, as more children will sue the doctors that butchered them.

Oz is correct in how this evil business will be remembered.

We’ve seen the bodies of healthy, normal children forever changed to live the rest of their lives dealing with the consequences.

For anyone who wants to see this end, we must keep praying.

We must ask God to see us through this, but also to protect the victims of gender ideology so that He may grant them health, peace, and a better life.

