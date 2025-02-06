Share
News
President Donald Trump speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
President Donald Trump speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

'God Works in Very Strange Ways' Trump Says in Powerful Moment at National Prayer Breakfast

 By Randy DeSoto  February 6, 2025 at 12:11pm
Share

At the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, President Donald Trump acknowledged the providence of God in not allowing him to win in 2020, so he could be in office during some momentous events slated for his second term.

“We’re going to have a big party next year. We have the Olympics coming in, and we have the World Cup coming in, and we have the 250th year celebration, all three,” Trump said to the large crowd gathered at the Washington Hilton.

“You know when I was president, I got the Olympics, and I got the World Cup. Two hundred and fifty years I had nothing to do with. It just happened to be,” he added with a smile.

Trump was referring to the 250th anniversary of the birth of the United States with the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The last major milestone celebration was the 200th anniversary in 1976.

“But it all came due in the presidency after what should have been mine. It really should have been. And they had a little election that, let’s just say didn’t work out too correctly. A lot of things have been found out about that. So I got forced to run again, and I ran again,” the president recounted.

“Now I have the Olympics. I have the World Cup, and I have 250, so I said, ‘This is interesting,’” he said, adding, “God works in very strange ways.”

“God works in mysterious ways” is another way people often make the observation that Trump did.

The Bible answer site Got Questions noted a prime example in the Bible of this truism is the story of Joseph. He was sold into slavery by his brothers, but ultimately God used it to elevate him to become essentially prime minister of Egypt. He then was able to help his family — and many others — during a severe famine.

Do you agree God has overseen how events played out for Trump?

“As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good,” Joseph later told his brothers.

Trump also spoke about the importance of religious liberty, saying he was signing an executive order Thursday putting new Attorney General Pam Bondi in charge of a task force to root out anti-Christian bias in the federal government, including the Justice Department.

“If we don’t have religious liberty, then we don’t have a free country — we probably don’t even have a country,” Trump said.

“Without God, we are isolated and alone, but with God, the scripture tells us, ‘All things are possible.’ Well, look at me, I’m standing before you today. I shouldn’t be here,” he told the audience referring to the assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania in July of last year.

Related:
Trump Expands on Gaza Plans: No US Troops Needed, Stability Would Reign

“I just happened to turn at the right instant, a fraction of a second. If I was late or early it would have been over, and you have would somebody else speaking today,” Trump continued.

“You could say it was a miracle, or you could say something. It was God that saved me,” he said and then became emotional, prompting the audience to respond with a standing ovation.

Dwight D. Eisenhower began the annual tradition of having a National Prayer Breakfast during his presidency in February 1953.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'God Works in Very Strange Ways' Trump Says in Powerful Moment at National Prayer Breakfast
Promise Kept: Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Men from Women's Sports
GOP Rep Calls for Ilhan Omar to Be Deported After Viral Clip Shows Her Attempting to Thwart ICE
Karoline Leavitt Delivers Crushing News to Politico During Press Briefing: The Taxpayer 'Subsidization' Ends Now
House Democrat Moves to Impeach Trump for 'Dastardly Deeds Proposed'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation