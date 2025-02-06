At the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, President Donald Trump acknowledged the providence of God in not allowing him to win in 2020, so he could be in office during some momentous events slated for his second term.

“We’re going to have a big party next year. We have the Olympics coming in, and we have the World Cup coming in, and we have the 250th year celebration, all three,” Trump said to the large crowd gathered at the Washington Hilton.

“You know when I was president, I got the Olympics, and I got the World Cup. Two hundred and fifty years I had nothing to do with. It just happened to be,” he added with a smile.

Trump was referring to the 250th anniversary of the birth of the United States with the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The last major milestone celebration was the 200th anniversary in 1976.

“But it all came due in the presidency after what should have been mine. It really should have been. And they had a little election that, let’s just say didn’t work out too correctly. A lot of things have been found out about that. So I got forced to run again, and I ran again,” the president recounted.

“Now I have the Olympics. I have the World Cup, and I have 250, so I said, ‘This is interesting,’” he said, adding, “God works in very strange ways.”

“God works in mysterious ways” is another way people often make the observation that Trump did.

The Bible answer site Got Questions noted a prime example in the Bible of this truism is the story of Joseph. He was sold into slavery by his brothers, but ultimately God used it to elevate him to become essentially prime minister of Egypt. He then was able to help his family — and many others — during a severe famine.

“As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good,” Joseph later told his brothers.

Trump also spoke about the importance of religious liberty, saying he was signing an executive order Thursday putting new Attorney General Pam Bondi in charge of a task force to root out anti-Christian bias in the federal government, including the Justice Department.

“If we don’t have religious liberty, then we don’t have a free country — we probably don’t even have a country,” Trump said.

“Without God, we are isolated and alone, but with God, the scripture tells us, ‘All things are possible.’ Well, look at me, I’m standing before you today. I shouldn’t be here,” he told the audience referring to the assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania in July of last year.

“I just happened to turn at the right instant, a fraction of a second. If I was late or early it would have been over, and you have would somebody else speaking today,” Trump continued.

“You could say it was a miracle, or you could say something. It was God that saved me,” he said and then became emotional, prompting the audience to respond with a standing ovation.

Dwight D. Eisenhower began the annual tradition of having a National Prayer Breakfast during his presidency in February 1953.

