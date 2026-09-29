In what may be an example of God’s providential hand, a British farmer drove by a local airbase housing American bomber planes at just the right time in the early morning hours on Sunday to thwart an alleged terror plot.

The incident happened at Royal Air Force Fairford in Gloucestershire about 85 miles west of London. It’s a command post for U.S. operations in Europe and has been a facility used by B1 bombers in operations against Iran.

The Telegraph reported that a local farmer was driving home after a party in the early morning hours when she noticed three seemingly abandoned white vans blocking a country road outside the airbase.

One of the vans was labeled “FUEL 2YOU” and had a phone number that was one digit short, the woman noticed.

“Confused, she turned her car around. As she did so, she saw a group of masked men in balaclavas scattering into the trees and across the fields towards RAF Fairford. She accelerated away and called the police. When she stopped, she also messaged her local WhatsApp group and warned people to lock their doors,” The Telegraph said.

The Telegraph: one of the suspicious vans stopped near the air base in the UK “appears to carry a fake phone number…A phone number visible on the side of one of the vans carries a Sheffield area code, but was not recognised when called.”https://t.co/ks2mSG2UoR pic.twitter.com/oIZyzRoVc0 — Steve Lookner (@lookner) September 27, 2026

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“Less than 25 minutes later, the men had been arrested. Video footage shows five men, shirtless, sitting on the ground in handcuffs in the middle of a road surrounded by counter-terror police,” the news outlet added.

The Telegraph noted that 85 houses were told to evacuate the area as Army bomb technicians were brought in and set up a 400-meter cordon around the vans.

“It is pretty incredible, realising you had a brush with potential terrorists face to face and may have foiled a terrorist plot. It was clear they had just got there. Thank God we spotted them,” the farmer told the outlet.

CBS News reported that the B1 bombers at RAF Fairford struck missile sites in Iran in July that had been used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran threatened retaliation in July against any base used by the U.S. to strike Iran.

Five men who were arrested over the weekend on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act in an English village near a Royal Air Force base used by U.S. forces had been released on bail, British counterterrorism police said. https://t.co/8RhseLPsTF pic.twitter.com/k05KcEh5Xl — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) September 28, 2026

CNN reported on Monday that the United Kingdom released the five terror suspects arrested on bail. They are all British nationals ranging in age from 23 to 25.

President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House later in the day, “I’m surprised that they released them. I wouldn’t have done that.”

Asked if he believed the terrorists were Iranian-backed, Trump responded, “I mean, I know the answer. I can be very specific, but I’d rather not say.”

🚨 President Trump is CLEARLY disappointed after the UK released MULTIPLE alleged terrorists who were accused of targeting an American base “I would have said DON’T LET THEM HAVE BAIL.” “We know everything about them. We would NOT have released them.” President Trump, however,… pic.twitter.com/O3KXNYyLXv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 28, 2026

CNN noted that aerial footage on Sunday showed a bomb disposal robot moving between the three white vans. The back doors of the vehicles were all opened, and large black items could be seen on the ground nearby.

CNN teams also heard “what sounded like two controlled detonations from the direction of the village where the vans were found.”

The incident is somewhat reminiscent of the providential chain of events that led to the thwarting of Benedict Arnold’s plot to turn over the fortifications at West Point, New York, to the British during the Revolutionary War.

As I wrote about in my book, “We Hold These Truths,” people at the time, including General George Washington, believed God intervened to prevent the calamity. The anniversary of the event just happened last week.

British officer Major John Andre met with West Point post commander Gen. Benedict Arnold on the night of Sept. 21, 1780, and their meeting ended in the early morning hours of Sept. 22.

Arnold gave him the plans to West Point, and Andre set out toward the British lines in the early morning hours in civilian clothes in the New York City area. The British ship on the Hudson River that Andre was to link up with came under American cannon fire from shore, forcing it to retreat out of range.

Andre then continued on foot toward the city and happened upon some American militiamen whom he mistook for British loyalists — because one was wearing a captured British mercenary’s coat. Andre proceeded to blurt out that, notwithstanding how he appeared, he was a British officer and needed to get back to New York as quickly as possible.

On this exact day in 1780, three ordinary militiamen stopped a stranger on a road, searched him, found treason hidden in his boot, turned down a small fortune to let him walk, and in doing so saved West Point and possibly the whole Revolution. Their names were John Paulding,… pic.twitter.com/J8kG4jGZrO — Echoes of War (@EchoesofWarYT) September 24, 2026

The militiamen searched him, found the plans to West Point, and detained Andre. Washington, who was scheduled to have breakfast with Arnold, learned of the plot, but the traitorous post commander fled before he could be taken into custody.

Washington wrote in a letter days later saying that the events leading to Andre’s capture were brought about “by a most providential interposition.” The whole circumstance surrounding the discovery of the plot amazed him. Washington further observed, “In no instance since the commencement of the war has the interposition of Providence appeared more conspicuous than in the rescue of the post and garrison of West Point from Arnold’s villainous perfidy.”

So just as Providence apparently protected Americans in 1780, God likely once again intervened to protect both Americans and the British over the weekend at RAF Fairford.

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