Freedom finds a way.

Last week, the website GoFundMe decided it would no longer support the Canadian Freedom Convoy, which meant $9 million in donations would never reach the Canadian truckers whose convoy transfixed freedom-lovers everywhere.

By Sunday morning, it no longer seemed to matter.

A page on the crowdfunding site GiveSendGo dedicated to the Freedom Convoy had surpassed $2.5 million in donations Sunday morning. The page said all money raised would go to the Incorporated Freedom 2022 Human Rights And Freedom Association.

The page contained a clarion call for freedom.

“To our Fellow Canadians, the time for political over reach is over. Our current government is implementing rules and mandates that are destroying the foundation of our businesses, industries and livelihoods. Canadians have been integral to the fabric of humanity in many ways that have shaped the planet,” the site read.

“We are a peaceful country that has helped protect nations across the globe from tyrannical governments who oppressed their people, and now it seems it is happening here. We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people. Small businesses are being destroyed, homes are being destroyed and people are being mistreated and denied fundamental necessities to survive. It’s our duty as Canadians to put an end to this mandates. It is imperative that this happens because if we don’t our country will no longer be the country we have come to love. We are doing this for our future Generations and to regain our lives back,” the post continued.

The site said that donations will be used for fuel, lodgings and food to support truckers as they put pressure on Canadian leaders in Ottawa to hear the voices of the people.

“It’s a small price to pay for our freedoms. We thank you all for your Donations and know that you are helping reshape this once beautiful country back to the way it was,” the site said.

On Friday, GoFundMe decided the protest was beyond the pale and said it would no longer send donations to the purpose for which they were intended. In it’s initial statement, the company suggested any unrefunded donor money could be spread around to GoFundMe’s chosen recipients.

In the end, after a vast outcry, GoFundMe went into reverse and decided to simply refund everyone’s donations.

The Freedom Convoy descended on Ottawa last weekend after traveling across Canada. The protest was designed to draw attention to the devastating impact of vaccine mandates imposed by the Canadian government on unvaccinated truckers.

The protest swelled beyond all expectations, leading the protesters to remain in Ottawa to ensure that the goals of the Freedom Convoy are not forgotten.

Along the way, the truckers have received support, according to Fox News.

“There’s people knocking on my door every five minutes wanting to give,” a trucker Fox News identified as Travis said. “There has been nothing but caring, sharing and giving.”

“The support has been incredible,” he continued. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve never been more proud to be Canadian.”

Andrew, another trucker, offered a similar tale.

“I got guys that come up to my door and offer me cash donations. I refuse. I don’t want cash. I’m not doing this to make money. I’m doing this for the choice, for everybody’s choice, for freedoms,” he said.

Nathan Savoy and Dylan Gordon have been handing out donations for a week after setting up a folding table outside the Parliament building.

“Anyone who is hungry is being fed,” Savoy said.

“We’ve had people filling up backpacks who need it and keeping people fueled up and fighting for freedom. We’re going to be out here as long as it takes.”

