Share
News

GoFundMe Rips $9,000,000 from Freedom Convoy; Planned to Redistribute Fortune to 'Approved' Charities Like BLM

 By Jack Davis  February 5, 2022 at 9:36am
Share

The website GoFundMe is taking sides against Canada’s Freedom Convoy in a plan that no longer shares most of what was donated with those who participated in the coast-to-coast protest.

GoFundMe had tried to go even further by taking donor money and spreading it around to GoFundMe’s chosen recipients, which could have included the likes of Black Lives Matter or abortion zealot Planned Parenthood.

In the end, GoFundMe went into reverse and decided to simply refund everyone’s donations.

The Freedom Convoy descended on Ottawa last weekend after crossing Canada. The protest was designed to draw attention to the devastating impact of vaccine mandates imposed by the Canadian government on unvaccinated truckers.

The protest swelled beyond all expectations, as did the financial support that led to roughly $10 million being donated to support the truckers and their supporters through GoFundMe.

Trending:
Whoopi Might Claim to Be Jewish, But Now Insiders Are Exposing Her Anti-Semitic Past

But GoFundMe changed its tune on Friday, issuing a post on Medium that said it was distancing itself from the convoy.

“GoFundMe supports peaceful protests and we believe that was the intention of the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser when it was first created. We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity,” GoFundMe posted.

Is this a reason not to trust GoFundMe?

“Following a review of relevant facts and multiple discussions with local law enforcement and city officials, this fundraiser is now in violation of our Terms of Service (Term 8, which prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment) and has been removed from the platform,” the site said in the post.

The post said that other than an initial $1 million given to convoy organizers, “no further funds will be directly distributed to the Freedom Convoy organizers — we will work with organizers to send all remaining funds to credible and established charities chosen by the Freedom Convoy 2022 organizers and verified by GoFundMe.”

A backlash ensued.

Related:
'America Is Next': The Grassroots Protest Sweeping the Globe Is Set to Begin in the Land of the Free

This was soon followed by a partial retreat. Although Go Fund Me was still determined not to support freedom-loving truckers, it also was no longer going to steer donations to its own hand-picked groups.

GoFundMe, in a Saturday statement, said that “due to donor feedback, we are simplifying the process. We will automatically refund all contributions directly — donors do not need to submit a request. You can expect to see your refund within 7–10 business days.”

Although initial plans called for the protest to disband after last weekend, the Toronto Globe and Mail said that organizers wanted to use the money to keep protesters out in force in Ottawa to push for an end to vaccine mandates.

Although the number of protesters in the streets and in impromptu encampments dwindled as the week went on, more protesters were expected in the city this weekend.

Earlier in the week, GoFund Me had been pressured by at least one Canadian lawmaker to pull the plug on the convoy’s money.

“This morning, I have asked the city manager and city solicitor to immediately launch court proceedings targeting the millions of dollars in funds frozen by @GoFundMe so Ottawa taxpayers are not left holding the bag for these protests,” Ottawa City Councilor Mathieu Fleury tweeted Monday, in a tweet that was later deleted, according to Fox News.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




In Legal Twist, Rep. Cawthorn Must Prove He Is Not an Insurrectionist to Run for Re-election
FBI Catches 'Top 10 Most Wanted' Suspect After 16 Years on the Run
GoFundMe Rips $9,000,000 from Freedom Convoy; Planned to Redistribute Fortune to 'Approved' Charities Like BLM
Manhattan DA Reverses Two Controversial Policies Following Outrage Across NYC
Police Declare Prominent Real Estate Agent Is a 'Suspected Serial Killer' as Multiple Murder Charges Filed
See more...

Conversation