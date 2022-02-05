The website GoFundMe is taking sides against Canada’s Freedom Convoy in a plan that no longer shares most of what was donated with those who participated in the coast-to-coast protest.

GoFundMe had tried to go even further by taking donor money and spreading it around to GoFundMe’s chosen recipients, which could have included the likes of Black Lives Matter or abortion zealot Planned Parenthood.

In the end, GoFundMe went into reverse and decided to simply refund everyone’s donations.

The Freedom Convoy descended on Ottawa last weekend after crossing Canada. The protest was designed to draw attention to the devastating impact of vaccine mandates imposed by the Canadian government on unvaccinated truckers.

The protest swelled beyond all expectations, as did the financial support that led to roughly $10 million being donated to support the truckers and their supporters through GoFundMe.

Supporters of the Freedom Convoy hold hands and sing “We Are the World” outside Parliament Hill in Ottawa. Footage by @PuffinsPictures pic.twitter.com/yBGy0d8VKu — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 2, 2022

But GoFundMe changed its tune on Friday, issuing a post on Medium that said it was distancing itself from the convoy.

“GoFundMe supports peaceful protests and we believe that was the intention of the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser when it was first created. We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity,” GoFundMe posted.

“Following a review of relevant facts and multiple discussions with local law enforcement and city officials, this fundraiser is now in violation of our Terms of Service (Term 8, which prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment) and has been removed from the platform,” the site said in the post.

The post said that other than an initial $1 million given to convoy organizers, “no further funds will be directly distributed to the Freedom Convoy organizers — we will work with organizers to send all remaining funds to credible and established charities chosen by the Freedom Convoy 2022 organizers and verified by GoFundMe.”

A backlash ensued.

Elon Musk: GoFundMe ‘professional thieves’ for withholding $10M from anti-vax rally https://t.co/9nW6CmNmlu pic.twitter.com/FZXD9fxz7b — New York Post (@nypost) February 5, 2022

Politicians are now trying to seize the Convoy of Freedom’s GoFundMe donations Does anyone remember any politician anywhere ever trying to stop BLM fundraising? Pay attention — Truckistan Amb. Poso 🏁 (@JackPosobiec) January 31, 2022

Tucker Carlson Reacts To News Of GoFundMe Removing Trucker Convoy Fundraiser “Is it illegal? It should be.” pic.twitter.com/RgLiJWsLdM — The Columbia Bugle 🏁 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 5, 2022

If you donated to the freedom convoy file a charge back immediately. They will likely get charged 10 to $15 for every charge back. Otherwise GoFundMe announced your money goes wherever they want. Probably BLM https://t.co/jlqfead53c — Tim Pool (@Timcast) February 4, 2022

.@GoFundMe allowed money to go to bailing violent BLM rioters out of jail… but now denies the peaceful Freedom Convoy their funds… stop using this leftist trash and demand refunds. — Tim Young 🚛 (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 5, 2022

This was soon followed by a partial retreat. Although Go Fund Me was still determined not to support freedom-loving truckers, it also was no longer going to steer donations to its own hand-picked groups.

GoFundMe, in a Saturday statement, said that “due to donor feedback, we are simplifying the process. We will automatically refund all contributions directly — donors do not need to submit a request. You can expect to see your refund within 7–10 business days.”

Although initial plans called for the protest to disband after last weekend, the Toronto Globe and Mail said that organizers wanted to use the money to keep protesters out in force in Ottawa to push for an end to vaccine mandates.

At the request of Trudeau, @GoFundMe has just stolen $9,000,000 from the truckers. Rather than automatically refunding it to the donors, they say they’re going to give it to groups of their own choosing. What a windfall for Black Lives Matter, Greenpeace and Planned Parenthood! pic.twitter.com/prEwLnypfe — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) February 4, 2022

Although the number of protesters in the streets and in impromptu encampments dwindled as the week went on, more protesters were expected in the city this weekend.

Earlier in the week, GoFund Me had been pressured by at least one Canadian lawmaker to pull the plug on the convoy’s money.

“This morning, I have asked the city manager and city solicitor to immediately launch court proceedings targeting the millions of dollars in funds frozen by @GoFundMe so Ottawa taxpayers are not left holding the bag for these protests,” Ottawa City Councilor Mathieu Fleury tweeted Monday, in a tweet that was later deleted, according to Fox News.

