Parler Share
News

GoFundMe Takes Huge Action on Fundraisers for Arizona Rancher Being Held on $1 Million Bond for Allegedly Killing Illegal Immigrant

 By John McCann  February 9, 2023 at 5:20pm
Parler Share

The fundraising website GoFundMe has seemingly picked a side in the ongoing legal case involving a rancher who is accused of killing an illegal immigrant who crossed onto his land.

The site has removed multiple pages that were set up to support and raise money for the embattled Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly, who is currently being held in jail on a $1 million bond.

According to the Daily Mail, GoFundMe removed the fundraisers due to its policy of not defending those accused of “violent crime.”


Kelly, 73, committed the alleged crime on Jan. 30 when illegal immigrant Gabriel Cuen-Butimea was shot and killed on Kelly’s land near Nogales, Arizona.

Trending:
'Never Seen Anything Like This': Jim Jordan Just Became FBI's Worst Nightmare, Former Agents Speak Out

Defenders of Kelly have pointed out that he has had issues with illegal aliens trekking across his ranch before and are pleading with the court to lower his bond.

The elderly rancher has tried to fight for his release so that he could aid his wife in tending to their livestock, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Supporters of Kelly have turned to the website GiveSendGo to raise money for his bond.

GiveSendGo co-founder Heather Wilson told Fox News, “This is exactly why GiveSendGo exists. To allow people to have a voice and gain support in times of need.”

Is Biden to blame for the border crisis?

The site has a track record of being more lenient on controversial cases and is less likely to remove pages, unlike GoFundMe.

So far his court-appointed lawyer has yet to take steps to lower his bond or secure a release from custody until his next court date, according to the Daily Mail.

While Arizona law allows stand-your-ground and trespassing laws for personal and property defense, Kelly’s lawyer Brenna Larkin instead filed a two-week delay.

She cited the size of the case as the reason for the delay, claiming she needs more time to prepare for the upcoming trial where Kelly is being charged with first-degree murder.

During a Jan. 31 hearing, Kelly requested a lowering of his bond so that he could help his wife with the business of the ranch.

Related:
Biden Admin Hires Impeachment Attorneys

“She’s there by herself… nobody to take care of her, the livestock, or the ranch. And I’m not going anywhere. I can’t come up with a million dollars,” Kelly pleaded.

“Would you consider reducing it to any degree?”

The judge refused, saying that his lawyer must make the formal request, which has yet to be done.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
John McCann
John McCann is a conservative writer and graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He earned a Bachelors degree in History and is keen on the study of U.S government and global politics. He is based out of the St. Louis area.




GOP Elected Official Hospitalized for 'Irregular Heartbeat' - Now Recovering from Pacemaker Surgery
White House Announces Comms Director Is Departing Just Hours After News Breaks That Another Crucial Official Is Quitting
GoFundMe Takes Huge Action on Fundraisers for Arizona Rancher Being Held on $1 Million Bond for Allegedly Killing Illegal Immigrant
Heartbreak as Former College Tennis Player Dies from Massive Heart Attack: 'Heaven Gained Another Angel'
Strange Black Net Found Floating in Middle of Pacific, Dangerous Contents Worth $320 Million
See more...

Conversation