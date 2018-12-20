Citizen Campaign To Fund Border Wall Raises $5 Million in a Matter of Days

A GoFundMe page dedicated to funding a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico is quickly raking in millions of dollars from tens of thousands of donors.

Brian Kolfage, a Purple Heart veteran and triple amputee, created a “We The People Will Fund The Wall” GoFundMe page on Sunday, calling on Americans to donate whatever they can to fund a wall on the country’s southern border. The GoFundMe page has since skyrocketed in popularity, surpassing $1 million in donations from over 16,000 donors on Wednesday.

The crowdfunding effort doesn’t appear to be slowing down. In fact, donations are now raking in a faster rate.

As of Thursday afternoon, Kolfage’s GoFundMe page has raised over $5.42 million from over 80,900 donors. Many of the contributions are small in size, with numerous people donating $50 or less. Countless people have donated $1,000; three have donated $5,000; and one donation totaled $10,015.

“Like a majority of those American citizens who voted to elect President Donald J Trump, we voted for him to Make America Great Again. President Trump’s main campaign promise was to BUILD THE WALL. And as he’s followed through on just about every promise so far, this wall project needs to be completed still,” reads a description of the GoFundMe page, written by Kolfage.

TRENDING: Illegal Immigrants Facing Deportation Get One Last Trip Courtesy of ICE Air

“As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today,” he continues. “Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society.”

The page’s ultimate goal is to raise $1 billion.

It’s not immediately clear how — or if — the money will be used. Kolfage, a retired Air Force veteran with his own Facebook page, assures donors that their contributions will go toward helping build a border wall. If not, “every single penny” will be refunded.

The crowdfunding campaign comes as it appears President Donald Trump won’t be able to sign his long-promised border wall into law.

Would you contribute to this GoFundMe campaign? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The president had famously sparred with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and likely next House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier in December over funding for a border wall. During a heated exchange in the Oval Office with the two Democratic leaders, Trump said he was willing to shut the government down in order to get the funds.

Trump complained about a lack of border wall funding in a Thursday morning tweet.

When I begrudgingly signed the Omnibus Bill, I was promised the Wall and Border Security by leadership. Would be done by end of year (NOW). It didn’t happen! We foolishly fight for Border Security for other countries – but not for our beloved U.S.A. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

However, Trump appears to be relenting on the issue.

The White House has since indicated that there are “a number of different funding sources” for construction of the wall and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expressed confidence that a shutdown would not occur. A short-term funding bill in Congress does not currently provide funding for a border wall — prompting immigration hard-liners to encourage Trump to veto it.

RELATED: Trump Warns of ‘Very Long’ Government Shutdown, Urges ‘Nuclear Option’

“Democrats are going to stall this project by every means possible and play political games to ensure President Trump doesn’t get his victor. They’d rather see President Trump fail, than see America succeed,” Kolfage wrote on the GoFundMe page. “However, if we can fund a large portion of this wall, it will jumpstart things and will be less money Trump has to secure from our politicians.”

The popular GoFundMe page has spurred a rival crowdfunding effort. Another GoFundMe page is asking donors to fund “Ladders to Get Over Trump’s Wall” and has attracted nearly $15,000 in contributions.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.