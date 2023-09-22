'We're Going to Have Some Convictions of Donald Trump' Before Election, Alan Dershowitz Says

Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz predicted Thursday that former President Donald Trump will be convicted of some crimes before the 2024 general election.

The New York Times reported in August following the fourth round of indictments against Trump that he faces 91 felony counts.

Dershowitz, who represented Trump during his first impeachment trial in January 2020, was asked on Real America’s Voice if any trials would be completed before November 2024.

“Oh yeah, that’s the problem,” he replied. “We’re going to have some convictions of Donald Trump because he’s being tried in districts where you can’t get a fair trial, and then these convictions will be reversed after the election.”

“That’s the strategy,” the famed defense attorney continued. “The strategy is down and dirty, unlawful convictions to influence the election, and then we don’t care if they’re reversed after the election because, by that time, it will have had the intended impact on the election.

“So yeah, I think we’ll see some convictions.”

Dershowitz pointed to the New York case brought by Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleging Trump falsified business records during the 2016 presidential election.

“New York, they can convict a ham sandwich whose name is Trump,” he said.







Dershowitz suggested the same is true in Fulton County, Georgia, where Democratic District Attorney Fani Willis has charged Trump with seeking to subvert the 2020 presidential election results in her state.

Do you think Trump will be convicted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 41% (776 Votes) No: 59% (1122 Votes)

Further, special counsel Jack Smith, appointed by the Biden administration’s Justice Department, has indicted Trump for allegedly mishandling classified material and seeking to subvert the 2020 election results.

According to the Times, Bragg’s trial and Smith’s election subversion case are slated to begin in March, the classified documents case is set for May, and a trial date has not been scheduled for Willis’ prosecution.

Dershowitz argued that the documents case should be put off until after the 2024 election given the sheer volume of material defense attorneys will have to wade through.

He noted that D.C. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing Trump’s election subversion case, said the public has a societal interest in seeing a speedy trial against the former president.

“Read the Constitution,” Dershowitz said of that notion. “It’s the right of the defendant to a speedy trial.

“The defendant also has the right to prepare for a trial adequately, and if you have 12 million pages of discovery, no lawyer can prepare for a trial within several months.

“This trial definitely ought to be put off until after the election.”

He is right.

These prosecutions of Trump aren’t based on justice, but rather politics.

If he weren’t a 2024 candidate for president, the Democrats would not have brought any of these cases.

Hopefully, the American people will see through the scheme.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.