'You're Going to Die': Man Charged with Threatening to Kill Marjorie Taylor Greene, Family in Chilling Call

 By Jack Davis  November 10, 2023 at 2:23pm
A Georgia man has been arrested after an office of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia received a threat that she would be killed.

Sean Patrick Cirillo, 34, of Macon, has been charged with using communications devices to make threats, a representative of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said, according to CNN.

Cirillo is scheduled to appear in federal court on Dec. 13, according to WAGA-TV.

“I’m going to murder her; I’m going to shoot her in the (expletive) head and kill her, OK,” the caller said in a Wednesday message, according to CNN. “Tell the FBI.”

“I’m going to kill her next week. I’m going to murder her,” the caller, who initially said he was a major donor, said, according to WSB-FM. “You don’t think you’re going to get payback? You’re going to die. Your family is going to die.”

The Macon Telegraph reported that, in one of two calls, the caller threatened to shoot Greene with a “sniper rifle.”

The caller allegedly told members of Greene’s staff, “I’ll kill you too if you want,” according to the New York Post.

“I want to thank every single member of law enforcement who acted swiftly in response to this murderous threat. From Rome City Police, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Capitol Police, the House Sergeant at Arms, and ultimately the FBI who made the arrest, every official acted quickly to put this man behind bars,” Greene said Thursday in a statement, according to Atlanta News First.

Will conservatives always be under attack?

“Threats to murder elected officials should never be tolerated. It doesn’t matter your political affiliation, no one should threaten your life for doing the job you were sent by the people to do,” she said.

Greene then revealed the extent of the threats against her.

“Receiving death threats on almost a daily basis is something I never expected when I entered office, but it is wrong and should never be tolerated,” the statement said.

“I’m not the only victim with this threat of violence. My family is threatened. My staff is threatened. I even had to close my district office due to the potential of violence. It’s wrong and never should happen,” Greene said, referring to what WSB said was the closing of her office in Dalton, Georgia.

Greene ended her statement on a characteristic note.

“Threats of violence must be taken seriously. And that’s exactly why I take my Second Amendment rights seriously,” she said, per Atlanta First.

According to WSB, Greene is not the only member of Congress to close an office due to threats.

Georgia Republican Rep. Rich McCormick announced his office in Cumming would be temporarily closed because of threats of violence against staff there.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




