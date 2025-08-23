'I'm Going... After Your Family': Violent Mob Ambushes ICE Agents, One Rioter Charged for Deadly Threats

The Department of Homeland Security pressed charges Friday against an anti-ICE rioter who allegedly threatened an agent’s family in San Francisco, according to a DHS press release.

ICE officers had been conducting a targeted immigration enforcement operation on Wednesday in San Francisco when a group of 15 to 20 rioters confronted them, officials said. Among the group, an individual identified as Adrian Guerrero was charged with assault and destruction of federal property after allegedly slashing the tire of a government vehicle and threatening to stab a law enforcement officer.

According to the press release, Guerrero repeatedly yelled, “I’m going to go after your family” and “I’m going to stab you” while standing arm’s length from an officer.

“Our brave ICE law enforcement are now facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them as they risk their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. These acts of violence are fueled by sanctuary politicians’ rhetoric vilifying our law enforcement,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in the press release.

“We will not and have not let this violence stop us or slow us down,” Noem added. “Every day our law enforcement continues to enforce the law and arrest the most depraved criminals including pedophiles, terrorists, murderers, gang members, and sexual predators.”

Upon being arrested at the scene, officials found a black knife, a patterned headscarf, and orange-tinged goggles with Guerrero.

During the operation, ICE agents attempted to conduct their sworn duties when the mob of rioters allegedly “surrounded and assaulted four federal agents outside the building,” according to DHS. Multiple agents sustained injuries, including some from pepper spray deployed by rioters and a jammed finger.

The attack against ICE agents comes amid an increase in anti-ICE riots as the Trump administration continues its crackdown on illegal aliens.

In early August, an ICE office in Washington had a rock thrown through its window, and a fire was set on the back of the property. While no injuries were reported, the attack comes as Noem and border czar Tom Homan warn about the rise in violence against ICE and other officials.

According to DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, assaults against ICE law enforcement have increased a staggering 830% since President Donald Trump returned to office in January.

