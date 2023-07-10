'What's Going On Outside Fox News?' Hosts Look Terrified as They Cut to Commercial

Something outside of the Fox News studio in New York City disturbed the panelists of “Outnumbered” on Monday afternoon.

It remains unclear what exactly happened outside the Manhattan building where the show and most of the network’s other programs are filmed.

But as the show prepared to go to commercial break, network host Emily Compagno teased the show would be back in just a few moments.

As she did so, she looked to her left and motioned toward someone in the studio as music played the block out to break.

Soon, Harris Faulkner, Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, Kayleigh McEnany and Ari Fleischer each appeared concerned by something outside of the studio window.

Compagno and Kennedy each pointed out the window while Faulkner also appeared captivated by something and stood up to give it her full attention.

Fleischer and McEnany also appeared concerned but remained seated.

Nicholas Fondacaro with the Media Research Center flagged the clip on Twitter.

What’s going on outside Fox News?

The panel on Outnumbered looks worried about sounding going on outside their windows as they go to break. pic.twitter.com/2Fb1CoOqsg — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 10, 2023

He commented, “What’s going on outside Fox News? The panel on Outnumbered looks worried about [something] going on outside their windows as they go to break.”

Some of the network’s viewers also said they noticed the behavior from the hosts and were curious about what caused it:

what happened outside of fox studio. The women of #outnumbered seemed concerned @FoxNews — Gina Norton (@gbobina4102) July 10, 2023

I was wondering myself! I saw a scuffle outside with a man and a woman. The man hit the bush in one shot. — Leigh Ann Fisher (@LeighAnnFishe19) July 10, 2023

now that’s out of the ordinary for Harris F to act but something outside that window must’ve caught her attention to create worry even for thier cameran for show too. I wonder what Harris to saw on commerical break? https://t.co/JoYfW1hoo9 — chuck harrison (@0SweetSolace0) July 10, 2023

That doesn’t look good 😳 — Kat5 🇺🇸 (@kat1567) July 10, 2023

Fondacaro later posted an update that yielded no information, as once “Outnumbered” returned to the air, no mention of the disruption was made.

“As they came back from the break, there was no note about what happened but all the window shades were down,” Fondacaro commented.

As they came back from the break, there was no note about what happened but all the window shades were down. pic.twitter.com/KRV4YfoCk4 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 10, 2023

The Western Journal reached out to Fox News with an inquiry about what caused the show’s hosts to react in the manner in which they did.

As of the time of publication, the network had yet to respond to that request.

Fox News is headquartered at 1211 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan, just a few blocks south of Central Park.

