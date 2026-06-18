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A group of three police officers in Trafalgar Square, Central London, on a chilly, grey day.
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A group of three police officers in Trafalgar Square, Central London, on a chilly, grey day. (whitemay / Getty Images)

'I'm Going to Rip Your Teeth Out': UK Code Enforcement Officer Freaks Out During Mohammed Discussion

 By Samuel Short  June 18, 2026 at 6:06am
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The United Kingdom now has thugs in uniform patrolling the streets, threatening anyone who’s seen as problematic to their Islamic faith.

Several exchanges are going viral from Harrow, London, between two enforcement officers and the public. These are not police officers per se, but uniformed individuals who can issue fines. The London Borough of Harrow lists infractions like littering, not cleaning up after a dog, dumping refuse in inappropriate places, and breaching protection orders among fineable offenses.

Apparently, speaking about Muhammad in a manner deemed negative by officers is grounds for aggression, at least in the view of the two individuals shown here.

One of the officers restrained the other, while telling the man filming, “Come into the alleyway right now, I’ll show you what time it is.”

“We’re going to make sure you can’t work no more and earn no money, because you’re trying to butt in with our money.”

Note the beginning of the exchange as well. The first officer appears to cover his camera, and the second one tries to see if it’s on. The first one says, “No, no, no, it’s off.”

The men appear to try to get the man to follow them, possibly to attack him, based on their language. No longer leaving it to chance, he was told, “I’m going to knock you the f*** out and rip your teeth out.”

The officer once again repeated that he would “show you what time it is, come now.”

Looking at the footage around the 11-second mark, the man filming is holding a pamphlet, possibly on Muhammad, but it’s unclear who gave it to him or if he was passing it out.

The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo posted a statement from the borough, where all operations by the organization these men worked for had been suspended while the two men had been reported to the police.

Related:
Satanic: Muslim Pedophiles Told UK Girls That Being Raped Would Take Away Their Sins

More footage began circulating on Instagram of the duo — if the timeline is correct — still working after the statement’s release.

Here they are acting as aggressively as the first video.

According to a caption and the men talking to one of the officers in another video, he kept urging a group to “come to the park to talk.”

The enforcement officer is still wearing a body camera and seems to wrongly be under the impression that ambiguous language to threaten people will give him deniability.

Is this the “enrichment” liberals swoon over when they talk about immigrant populations? These men are clearly on a power trip.

They’ve taken a job as Britain’s equivalent to glorified mall cops and tried to turn it into Islam’s paramilitary.

It would be easy to say, “This is Europe, not an Islamic country,” but more accurately, it’s not an Islamic country yet. 

Deport every last one of these people.

There are plenty of Muslim countries they can reside in where blaspheming against Muhammad will earn the perpetrator a beating or worse.

Britain must never be one of them.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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