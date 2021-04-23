'I'm Going to Stab the F*** Out of You, B****': New Video Shows Ma’Khia Bryant Altercation Before Shooting

Black Lives Matter is ignoring this video, but it looks to be a paradigm shift in the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting.

In the days following the death of Bryant, a teenager from Columbus, Ohio, the establishment media and politicians have continuously painted the girl as a saint — someone who her mother says should be remembered as “a very loving 16-year-old girl.”

During the funeral of Daunte Wright, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota took the opportunity to tell attendees that Bryant’s death was a “tragedy,” speaking with disdain when explaining her life had been taken by the Columbus police.

Rep. @IlhanMN at Daunte Wright funeral: “Tragedy” that Columbus police “took” the life of Ma’Khia Bryant pic.twitter.com/tkxd9FzOZ1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 22, 2021

However, what no establishment media outlet wants to discuss, despite evidence being available from the get-go, is that Bryant was reportedly not innocent in this situation. She was in fact the suspect, according to police, and a new video of the altercation moments before her death seems to prove as much.

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic language and imagery that some viewers will find offensive.

In new video, Makhia Bryant can be heard screaming “I’m gonna stab the fuck out of you, bitch,” while lunging at two unarmed people who were posing no imminent physical threat to her pic.twitter.com/iIrn1RlbBR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 22, 2021

In a video circulating heavily on social media, a woman can be heard screaming, “I’m going to stab the f*** out of you b*****,” just moments before Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon fired on Bryant.

Out of complete transparency, it’s not absolutely clear whose words they are. The new video was taken from across the street, and as a result, all that can be put together is that just before Bryant seemingly attempted to stab two separate people, someone in the area shouted those words.

Based on this, and previous videos and images released, it looks to be obvious that Bryant was the culprit in this situation.

In body camera footage released by the Columbus Police Department after Bryant’s death, anyone watching can clearly see the girl tackle one person before charging another woman in pink, potentially about to stab her, just before Reardon fired.

Regardless, BLM and the establishment media will not acknowledge the facts of the situation, and it will only harm the United States as a result.

The footage released overwhelmingly seems to show that because of Reardon’s actions, two women were saved. But, instead of acknowledging that much, police will inevitably be vilified once more — making their jobs of protecting and serving their communities even more difficult in the future.

It’s understandable that a mother would be upset about the loss of her daughter’s life, and that is without a doubt a tragedy. Similarly, it’s a tragedy that a 13-year-old boy’s family will have to come to terms with the fact that he was killed. However, ignoring the actions of these children in their entirety will only catalyze further death, destruction and separation.

The role of these children’s parents should also not be ignored. When a 16-year-old like Ma’Khia Bryant seems to be in the process of stabbing multiple people, or a 13-year old like Adam Toledo seems to be holding a firearm, one question immediately comes to mind: Where are the parents?

Where was Bryant’s mother when she left a foster home ready to harm people? Where were Toledo’s parents when the boy began to hang around gang members who would one day get him killed? Unfortunately, they’re nowhere to be found.

The national sorrow that is felt by these kids’ deaths is undeniable, but to think it could have been prevented by parents playing a more active role in the lives of their children is even more heartbreaking.

Unfortunately for Americans nationwide, though, BLM won’t admit that there was any sort of justification in Bryant’s death.

Instead, the organization will simply paint her as yet another martyr, stoking more fiery protests in the country’s largest cities, while its co-founders use their immense wealth to contradict their very ideology.

Thankfully, though, not all media outlets will fall in line — instead, fighting the good fight of equipping people with the truth when the establishment media refuses to do so.

