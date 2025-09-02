Share
'We're Going In': Trump Says He'll Send National Guard to Chicago, Without Giving a Timeline

 By Johnathan Jones  September 2, 2025 at 1:06pm
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will send the National Guard into Chicago.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump confirmed his intention, but offered no timetable.

“Well, we’re going. I didn’t say when. We’re going in,” he said during remarks at the White House.

The comments came after a violent Labor Day weekend in Chicago.

At least 58 people were shot, eight fatally, during the holiday, ABC News reported.

One drive-by shooting left seven people wounded, police said.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Democratic leaders in Illinois for failing to stop the bloodshed.

“Chicago is the worst and most dangerous city in the World, by far,” Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social. “Pritzker needs help badly, he just doesn’t know it yet. I will solve the crime problem fast, just like I did in DC. Chicago will be safe again, and soon.”

He followed up with a second post declaring, “CHICAGO IS THE MURDER CAPITAL OF THE WORLD!”

Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker lashed out at Trump in comments to NBC’s WMAQ-TV in Chicago before the announcement.

The Illinois Democrat said he was told earlier in the day that ICE officials would soon descend on the city.

“Donald Trump obviously has Chicago on his mind seemingly every day now. And they are clearly going to send ICE officials and officers to the neighborhoods,” Pritzker said.

“[They said] they will begin operations here sometime in the coming week,” Pritzker added.

