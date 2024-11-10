Share
He's Going to Do It: Trump Targeting up to 100,000 Deep Staters for Absolute Exile From DC

 By Jack Davis  November 10, 2024 at 8:00am
The Deep State diaspora will begin in January, according to President-elect Donald Trump

In March 2023, Trump posted his intent to move federal jobs out of Washington, D.C. among a list of other promises regarding the dismantling of federal bureaucracy.

“Continue Trump administration effort to move parts of the federal bureaucracy outside of the Washington Swamp, just like President Trump moved the Bureau of Land Management to Colorado,” the Trump campaign wrote.

“Up to 100,000 government positions could be moved out of Washington,” the statement said.

“As many as 100,000 government positions can be moved out — and I mean immediately out — of Washington to places filled with patriots who love America,” Trump said in a video breaking down his agenda.

The Federal News Network noted that when Trump moved BLM (Bureau of Land Management) jobs, more than 80 percent of those who held those jobs did not leave D.C.

Trump has tried to reform the federal workforce before.

Should most federal government agency headquarters be required to reside away from D.C. and the seats of power?

Just before the 2020 election, Trump issued an executive order to create what was called “Schedule F,” which would reclassify the jobs of middle managers in the federal workforce.

Former White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said then that Trump’s 2020 executive order was designed to remove “people in the bowels of the federal government working against this president” who pursued “their own selfish political agenda,” according to the Independent.

“It’s not a secret that we want people in positions that work with this president, not against him, and too often we have people in this government — I mean the federal government is massive, with millions of people — and there are a lot people out there taking action against this president and when we find them we will take appropriate action,” he said in October 2020.

A report in WUSA-TV estimates that however the concept of Schedule F morphs in a new administration, it might cover at least 50,000 workers.

“And to think 50,000 is the magic number is absurd because number one, that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Everett Kelley, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, the largest union representing federal employees.

How Barron Trump Masterminded Victory - Young Trump Literally Told Dad How to Win

“Our union members are very worried about that,” he said.

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said he is opposed to any workforce cuts, according to Virginia Business.

“My message to federal workers is I will be there to protect them, to protect their professionalism, to protect their careers,” Warner said.

“The idea is, well, Donald Trump claims to be a good businessperson. If he is, he would recognize that by moving federal workers all over the country, you’d lose vast amounts of experience, vast amounts of folks who know their jobs and do their jobs for Democratic or Republican administrations,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
